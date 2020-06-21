All apartments in New York
Last updated May 27 2020 at 8:37 AM

555 West 53rd St

555 West 53rd Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

555 West 53rd Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
We sublet our unique and wonderful studio apartment with terrace, located in an iconic luxury building in the best location in Manhattan. Floor to ceiling windows , custom kitchen with premium appliances , laundry in unit , hardwood floors, and great closet space. Our unit is located at Mercedes House Building providing contemporary luxury and all what you could need. Located in Hells Kitchen , surrounded by many dining and entertainment options, cultural diversity and programming, and the tranquility of open parks, just steps from the bustling energy of Times Square, Columbus Circle, and Midtown Manhattan.
Big plus: Laundry in unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 555 West 53rd St have any available units?
555 West 53rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 555 West 53rd St currently offering any rent specials?
555 West 53rd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 West 53rd St pet-friendly?
No, 555 West 53rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 555 West 53rd St offer parking?
No, 555 West 53rd St does not offer parking.
Does 555 West 53rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 555 West 53rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 West 53rd St have a pool?
No, 555 West 53rd St does not have a pool.
Does 555 West 53rd St have accessible units?
No, 555 West 53rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 555 West 53rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 555 West 53rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 555 West 53rd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 555 West 53rd St does not have units with air conditioning.
