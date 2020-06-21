555 West 53rd St

Amenities

We sublet our unique and wonderful studio apartment with terrace, located in an iconic luxury building in the best location in Manhattan. Floor to ceiling windows , custom kitchen with premium appliances , laundry in unit , hardwood floors, and great closet space. Our unit is located at Mercedes House Building providing contemporary luxury and all what you could need. Located in Hells Kitchen , surrounded by many dining and entertainment options, cultural diversity and programming, and the tranquility of open parks, just steps from the bustling energy of Times Square, Columbus Circle, and Midtown Manhattan.

Big plus: Laundry in unit.