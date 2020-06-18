549 West 159th Street

Amenities

At approximately 2000 sf., this giant three bedroom apartment comes complete with a spacious living area and a queen & 2 king sized bedrooms. Closet space in each and every bedroom is excellent and there are multiple closets throughout the common areas. Hardwood flooring is throughout the apartment. High ceilings add to the overall sensation of spaciousness. The entire space is sun filled and bright, and the fact that there is garden area for the apartments exclusive use provides the finishing touch. The apartment occupies not one, but two floors in a completely renovated townhouse. Located just below the Columbia Presbyterian neighborhood, it is only a two blocks to a major subway line. It is a fantastic spot for those needing easy access to Columbia University or its teaching hospitals.