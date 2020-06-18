All apartments in New York
Find more places like 549 West 159th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
549 West 159th Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:03 PM

549 West 159th Street

549 West 159th Street · (646) 430-5572
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Washington Heights
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

549 West 159th Street, New York, NY 10032
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
At approximately 2000 sf., this giant three bedroom apartment comes complete with a spacious living area and a queen & 2 king sized bedrooms. Closet space in each and every bedroom is excellent and there are multiple closets throughout the common areas. Hardwood flooring is throughout the apartment. High ceilings add to the overall sensation of spaciousness. The entire space is sun filled and bright, and the fact that there is garden area for the apartments exclusive use provides the finishing touch. The apartment occupies not one, but two floors in a completely renovated townhouse. Located just below the Columbia Presbyterian neighborhood, it is only a two blocks to a major subway line. It is a fantastic spot for those needing easy access to Columbia University or its teaching hospitals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 549 West 159th Street have any available units?
549 West 159th Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 549 West 159th Street currently offering any rent specials?
549 West 159th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 549 West 159th Street pet-friendly?
No, 549 West 159th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 549 West 159th Street offer parking?
No, 549 West 159th Street does not offer parking.
Does 549 West 159th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 549 West 159th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 549 West 159th Street have a pool?
No, 549 West 159th Street does not have a pool.
Does 549 West 159th Street have accessible units?
No, 549 West 159th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 549 West 159th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 549 West 159th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 549 West 159th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 549 West 159th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 549 West 159th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Olivia
315 W 33rd St
New York, NY 10001
7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10010
Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10011
The Sagamore
189 W 89th St
New York, NY 10024
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St
New York, NY 10011
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr
New York, NY 10027

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity