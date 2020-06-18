545 2ND AVE.

Amenities

recently renovated media room internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities internet access media room

Amazing fully furnished STUDIO apartment :- Full-size eat-in kitchen with coffee maker, toaster, kitchen utensils etc. - High ceilings and lots of natural light.- Separate kitchen with marble floors.- Wireless Internet, Flat-screen TV, basic cable, Netflix.- Skylight in the bathroomBUILDING:- Apartment is located on the 3rd floor.- Walk-up building.LOCATION- Located on East 30th St and 2nd Ave. - Located near AMC Movie Theatre, Trader Joe`s supermarket etc.- Close to the subway:* 6 at 28th St (0.34 miles)* 6 at 33rd St (0.35 miles)* FERRY at E 34th Street Ferry Landing (0.36 miles)* 6 at 23rd St (0.47 miles)* N-R-W at 28th St (0.59 miles)