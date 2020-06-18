All apartments in New York
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:16 AM

545 2ND AVE.

545 2nd Avenue · (212) 616-1508
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

545 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
media room
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
media room
Amazing fully furnished STUDIO apartment :- Full-size eat-in kitchen with coffee maker, toaster, kitchen utensils etc. - High ceilings and lots of natural light.- Separate kitchen with marble floors.- Wireless Internet, Flat-screen TV, basic cable, Netflix.- Skylight in the bathroomBUILDING:- Apartment is located on the 3rd floor.- Walk-up building.LOCATION- Located on East 30th St and 2nd Ave. - Located near AMC Movie Theatre, Trader Joe`s supermarket etc.- Close to the subway:* 6 at 28th St (0.34 miles)* 6 at 33rd St (0.35 miles)* FERRY at E 34th Street Ferry Landing (0.36 miles)* 6 at 23rd St (0.47 miles)* N-R-W at 28th St (0.59 miles)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 545 2ND AVE. have any available units?
545 2ND AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 545 2ND AVE. have?
Some of 545 2ND AVE.'s amenities include recently renovated, media room, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 545 2ND AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
545 2ND AVE. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 545 2ND AVE. pet-friendly?
No, 545 2ND AVE. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 545 2ND AVE. offer parking?
No, 545 2ND AVE. does not offer parking.
Does 545 2ND AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 545 2ND AVE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 545 2ND AVE. have a pool?
No, 545 2ND AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 545 2ND AVE. have accessible units?
No, 545 2ND AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 545 2ND AVE. have units with dishwashers?
No, 545 2ND AVE. does not have units with dishwashers.
