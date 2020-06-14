542 East 82nd Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Gut Renovated Three Bedroom Apartment in the heart of he UES. Apartment features Renovated Bathroom, Hardwood floors, Recessed Lighting, Crown and Baseboard Moldings, Ceiling Fan, XL Windows, and High ceilings. Kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwasher, Great counter space, and tons of cabinet space. Located in the desirable Upper East Side of Manhattan nearby the new Q subway, 4,5,6 subway, fine restaurants, shopping, and public transportation. To schedule a viewing or to view any other apartments on this website call, email, or text anytime