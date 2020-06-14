All apartments in New York
542 East 82nd Street
542 East 82nd Street

542 E 82nd St · (516) 662-9941
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

542 E 82nd St, New York, NY 10028
Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 22 · Avail. now

$3,498

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Property Amenities
Gut Renovated Three Bedroom Apartment in the heart of he UES. Apartment features Renovated Bathroom, Hardwood floors, Recessed Lighting, Crown and Baseboard Moldings, Ceiling Fan, XL Windows, and High ceilings. Kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwasher, Great counter space, and tons of cabinet space. Located in the desirable Upper East Side of Manhattan nearby the new Q subway, 4,5,6 subway, fine restaurants, shopping, and public transportation. To schedule a viewing or to view any other apartments on this website call, email, or text anytime

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 542 East 82nd Street have any available units?
542 East 82nd Street has a unit available for $3,498 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 542 East 82nd Street have?
Some of 542 East 82nd Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 542 East 82nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
542 East 82nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 542 East 82nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 542 East 82nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 542 East 82nd Street offer parking?
No, 542 East 82nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 542 East 82nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 542 East 82nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 542 East 82nd Street have a pool?
No, 542 East 82nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 542 East 82nd Street have accessible units?
No, 542 East 82nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 542 East 82nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 542 East 82nd Street has units with dishwashers.
