Amenities

hardwood floors some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

NO BROKERS FEEMake your move into this brightly lit 3 Bedroom/1 Bath apartment located on a tree-lined street in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood. Features Include: - hardwood floors - tons of natural light- separate eat-in-kitchen Located only 1 flight of stairs walk-up on the 2nd floor of the building.Heat & Hot Water Included. Pets allowed with no additional deposit.Live-in SuperTEXT/ EMAIL/ CALL ME TODAY FOR AN IMMEDIATE SHOWING!Please note:The standard requirements needed in order to secure the apartment is that the potential tenant(s) must make at least 40xs the monthly rent in combined income (shown through bank statements, most recent tax return & pay stubs) OR-you may use an individual to serve as a guarantor for the lease, in which case that person would need to be able to prove having at least 80xs the monthly rent in current savings. If approved on an apartment, all that is due at the lease signing is first months rent 1 months rent as a security deposit. Ledvech1373