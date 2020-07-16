All apartments in New York
Find more places like 536 East 82nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
536 East 82nd Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

536 East 82nd Street

536 East 82nd Street · (516) 662-9941
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

536 East 82nd Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-A · Avail. now

$2,246

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
*No Fee * Video Tour Available Upon Request *

AMAZING DEAL! Large Two Bedroom. Apartment features separate windowed kitchen area, large living room, very sunny, beautiful hardwood floors, amazing closet space, and high ceilings. Located in the desirable Upper East Side of Manhattan nearby the new Q subway, fine restaurants, specialty food stores, shopping & public transportation. Listed price reflects the net effective rent with 2 weeks free. To schedule a viewing or to view any other apartments on this website call, email, or text anytime

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 536 East 82nd Street have any available units?
536 East 82nd Street has a unit available for $2,246 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 536 East 82nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
536 East 82nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 536 East 82nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 536 East 82nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 536 East 82nd Street offer parking?
No, 536 East 82nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 536 East 82nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 536 East 82nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 536 East 82nd Street have a pool?
No, 536 East 82nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 536 East 82nd Street have accessible units?
No, 536 East 82nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 536 East 82nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 536 East 82nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 536 East 82nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 536 East 82nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 536 East 82nd Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
Paramount Tower
240 East 39th Street
New York, NY 10016
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10011
Crystal Green
330 West 39th Street
New York, NY 10018
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue
New York, NY 10023
The Sagamore
189 W 89th St
New York, NY 10024
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity