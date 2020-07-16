536 East 82nd Street

Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

*No Fee * Video Tour Available Upon Request *



AMAZING DEAL! Large Two Bedroom. Apartment features separate windowed kitchen area, large living room, very sunny, beautiful hardwood floors, amazing closet space, and high ceilings. Located in the desirable Upper East Side of Manhattan nearby the new Q subway, fine restaurants, specialty food stores, shopping & public transportation. Listed price reflects the net effective rent with 2 weeks free. To schedule a viewing or to view any other apartments on this website call, email, or text anytime