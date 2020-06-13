53 Howard Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated

Spectacular 1 bedroom/1 bathroom corner unit Soho Loft now available. Tons of natural light. Building availability rarely available. Over 1200 square feet. Originally built in 1857 as a luxurious department store for Arnold, Constable & Company, the building was landmarked as part of the Soho Cast Iron District in 1978. When it opened, the store, then known as the Marble House, offered silk, imported hand-made lace, bridal veils and other accoutrements for the lady about town, and was patronized by the leading families of the city.



Now 150 years later, The Constable has been meticulously restored revealing original cast-iron columns, exposed brick and soaring ceilings with hewn beams. Enhancing this preservation of historic detail, The Constable's newly renovated lofts also feature wide plank oak floors, open kitchens, a fully-vented washer & dryer in each residence, and double-glazed, arched windows.