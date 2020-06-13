All apartments in New York
Find more places like 53 Howard Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
53 Howard Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

53 Howard Street

53 Howard St · (917) 533-7056
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

53 Howard St, New York, NY 10013
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-D · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
PLEASE SCROLL DOWN TO THE BOTTOM OF THE PAGE FOR THE VIRTUAL TOUR OF THE APARTMENT!

Spectacular 1 bedroom/1 bathroom corner unit Soho Loft now available. Tons of natural light. Building availability rarely available. Over 1200 square feet. Originally built in 1857 as a luxurious department store for Arnold, Constable & Company, the building was landmarked as part of the Soho Cast Iron District in 1978. When it opened, the store, then known as the Marble House, offered silk, imported hand-made lace, bridal veils and other accoutrements for the lady about town, and was patronized by the leading families of the city.

Now 150 years later, The Constable has been meticulously restored revealing original cast-iron columns, exposed brick and soaring ceilings with hewn beams. Enhancing this preservation of historic detail, The Constable's newly renovated lofts also feature wide plank oak floors, open kitchens, a fully-vented washer & dryer in each residence, and double-glazed, arched windows.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 Howard Street have any available units?
53 Howard Street has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 53 Howard Street currently offering any rent specials?
53 Howard Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 Howard Street pet-friendly?
No, 53 Howard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 53 Howard Street offer parking?
No, 53 Howard Street does not offer parking.
Does 53 Howard Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 53 Howard Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 Howard Street have a pool?
No, 53 Howard Street does not have a pool.
Does 53 Howard Street have accessible units?
No, 53 Howard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 53 Howard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 53 Howard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 53 Howard Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 53 Howard Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 53 Howard Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
445
445 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
Beatrice
105 W 29th St
New York, NY 10001
19 W 69TH ST.
19 West 69th Street
New York, NY 10023
The Dylan
309 5th Ave
New York, NY 10001
222 W80
222 W 80th St
New York, NY 10024
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St
New York, NY 10019
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity