All apartments in New York
Find more places like 529 West 138th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
529 West 138th Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:55 AM

529 West 138th Street

529 West 138th Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

529 West 138th Street, New York, NY 10031
Hamilton Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-S · Avail. now

$2,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
NO FEE
Avialable July 15 or Aug 01

Bright and Aity!
Windows in Every Room

Two-bedroom apartment on Hamilton Place across the street from City College & Montefiore Square Park. This home features a queen-sized bedroom, the other a double or single with closets and windows in every room, clean and functioning kitchen and bathroom, good communal layout, hardwood flooring, and live-in Super, all on a tree-lined street. Sorry no laundry in building but laundromats on Amsterdam or Broadway Avenues nearby. Two stops from Columbia University subways: the 1 train at 137th St (0.1 miles), the B,C at 135th St (0.4 miles), the A,C,B,D at 145th St (0.4 miles), the 2,3 at 135th St (0.8 miles), and the 3 at 148th St (0.8 miles).
Call today for an appointment !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 529 West 138th Street have any available units?
529 West 138th Street has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 529 West 138th Street currently offering any rent specials?
529 West 138th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 West 138th Street pet-friendly?
No, 529 West 138th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 529 West 138th Street offer parking?
No, 529 West 138th Street does not offer parking.
Does 529 West 138th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 529 West 138th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 West 138th Street have a pool?
No, 529 West 138th Street does not have a pool.
Does 529 West 138th Street have accessible units?
No, 529 West 138th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 529 West 138th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 529 West 138th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 529 West 138th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 529 West 138th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 529 West 138th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
James Marquis
101 West 90th Street
New York, NY 10024
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street
New York, NY 10024
Longacre House
305 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
Hawthorn Park
160 W 62nd St
New York, NY 10023
18-20 Cornelia Street
20 Cornelia Street
New York, NY 10014
222 W80
222 W 80th St
New York, NY 10024
Renoir House
225 E 63rd St
New York, NY 10065

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity