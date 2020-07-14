524 West 153rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

On arguably one of the prettiest, park like blocks in Hamilton Heights, this first floor apartment is spacious, gracious, and simply lovely. The living room faces north, with lovely natural reflective light and a view of the exquisite wrought iron fencing of Trinity Church Cemetery, the huge south facing kitchen has room for both a table and a work counter, contains a dishwasher, large refrigerator, spotless stove, and overlooks the charmingly planted garden. The bedroom, also overlooking the garden, has an enormous closet, laid out in a 'double room' format, and room for a king size bed plus other bedroom furniture. The dining room has a elegantly lit cabinet for dishes and other objects, and a charming decorative fireplace with built in mirror.. Filled with beautiful architectural and hardware elements, this is an exceptionally charming spot to call home. Live in super, guarantors ok, pets case by case. Virtual tour video available!