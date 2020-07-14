All apartments in New York
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:35 PM

524 West 153rd Street

524 West 153rd Street · (212) 323-3820
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

524 West 153rd Street, New York, NY 10031
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

On arguably one of the prettiest, park like blocks in Hamilton Heights, this first floor apartment is spacious, gracious, and simply lovely. The living room faces north, with lovely natural reflective light and a view of the exquisite wrought iron fencing of Trinity Church Cemetery, the huge south facing kitchen has room for both a table and a work counter, contains a dishwasher, large refrigerator, spotless stove, and overlooks the charmingly planted garden. The bedroom, also overlooking the garden, has an enormous closet, laid out in a 'double room' format, and room for a king size bed plus other bedroom furniture. The dining room has a elegantly lit cabinet for dishes and other objects, and a charming decorative fireplace with built in mirror.. Filled with beautiful architectural and hardware elements, this is an exceptionally charming spot to call home. Live in super, guarantors ok, pets case by case. Virtual tour video available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 West 153rd Street have any available units?
524 West 153rd Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 524 West 153rd Street have?
Some of 524 West 153rd Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 524 West 153rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
524 West 153rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 West 153rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 524 West 153rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 524 West 153rd Street offer parking?
No, 524 West 153rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 524 West 153rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 524 West 153rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 West 153rd Street have a pool?
No, 524 West 153rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 524 West 153rd Street have accessible units?
No, 524 West 153rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 524 West 153rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 524 West 153rd Street has units with dishwashers.
