520 East 14th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

Fantastic 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of the East Village! The apartment looks great, it has 2 bedrooms on opposite sides and nice living room with an open kitchen.

Two bedrooms good for queen size beds, dresser ans desk etc and some more furniture. Each bedroom has like 2 windows and closet.

Nice living room where you can fit a sofa, coffe table, tv. The area is phenomenal- situated in the East Village and within walking distance to Tompkins Square Park,Union Square, Washington Square Park and NYU.

Great location, near to all stores, bars, clubs and restaurants.

The closest subway is the L-train and M14 crosstown bus line. Call Katya for immediate access or email to schedule an appointment!