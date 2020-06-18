All apartments in New York
520 East 14th Street
Last updated April 2 2020 at 8:05 AM

520 East 14th Street

520 East 14th Street · (646) 548-3180
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
520 East 14th Street, New York, NY 10009
Price and availability

Fantastic 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of the East Village! The apartment looks great, it has 2 bedrooms on opposite sides and nice living room with an open kitchen.
Two bedrooms good for queen size beds, dresser ans desk etc and some more furniture. Each bedroom has like 2 windows and closet.
Nice living room where you can fit a sofa, coffe table, tv. The area is phenomenal- situated in the East Village and within walking distance to Tompkins Square Park,Union Square, Washington Square Park and NYU.
Great location, near to all stores, bars, clubs and restaurants.
The closest subway is the L-train and M14 crosstown bus line. Call Katya for immediate access or email to schedule an appointment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 East 14th Street have any available units?
520 East 14th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 520 East 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
520 East 14th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 East 14th Street pet-friendly?
No, 520 East 14th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 520 East 14th Street offer parking?
No, 520 East 14th Street does not offer parking.
Does 520 East 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 East 14th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 East 14th Street have a pool?
No, 520 East 14th Street does not have a pool.
Does 520 East 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 520 East 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 520 East 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 East 14th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 520 East 14th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 520 East 14th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
