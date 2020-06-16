519 Broadway

Amenities

Ultimate Privacy in a Full Floor Penthouse Loft with Exclusive Private Roof



Extremely Private, full floor LOFT perfect for LIVE/WORK and use as a home office. Only 6 units in the whole building. It is a boutique, private building with direct elevator access into the unit



VERY LARGE MASSIVE 4200+ SF Penthouse LOFT with additional 4000 SF Exclusive roof.



Two bedroom that could easily be converted to a three or four bedroom, Two and a half NEW marble bathrooms, True SOHO Loft. Grand Pre-war Loft Building in the heart of Soho (Broadway & Spring Street) . 6 Floors, one apartment per floor, 13 FT Ceilings, Exceptional large eat in gourmet kitchen with skylight, clean and elegant design, open city views, pin-drop quiet and endless possibilities in prime Soho location. Includes a large wine cellar off of the eat-in kitchen. Private floor in keyed elevator building. Washer and Dryer, Storage Room, and very large rooms. A must see.