New York, NY
519 Broadway
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:36 PM

519 Broadway

519 Broadway · (201) 615-5029
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

519 Broadway, New York, NY 10012
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit PH · Avail. now

$19,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
elevator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
Ultimate Privacy in a Full Floor Penthouse Loft with Exclusive Private Roof

Extremely Private, full floor LOFT perfect for LIVE/WORK and use as a home office. Only 6 units in the whole building. It is a boutique, private building with direct elevator access into the unit

VERY LARGE MASSIVE 4200+ SF Penthouse LOFT with additional 4000 SF Exclusive roof.

Two bedroom that could easily be converted to a three or four bedroom, Two and a half NEW marble bathrooms, True SOHO Loft. Grand Pre-war Loft Building in the heart of Soho (Broadway & Spring Street) . 6 Floors, one apartment per floor, 13 FT Ceilings, Exceptional large eat in gourmet kitchen with skylight, clean and elegant design, open city views, pin-drop quiet and endless possibilities in prime Soho location. Includes a large wine cellar off of the eat-in kitchen. Private floor in keyed elevator building. Washer and Dryer, Storage Room, and very large rooms. A must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 Broadway have any available units?
519 Broadway has a unit available for $19,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 519 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
519 Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 519 Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 519 Broadway offer parking?
No, 519 Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 519 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 519 Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 Broadway have a pool?
No, 519 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 519 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 519 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 519 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 519 Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 519 Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 519 Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
