Last updated June 1 2020 at 9:40 AM

51 East 128th Street

Location

51 East 128th Street, New York, NY 10035
East Harlem

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-A · Avail. now

$2,650

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
media room
Sun floods this one bedroom duplex apartment with gigantic PRIVATE outdoor space, in an elevator building with the added security of a 24/7 virtual doorman. This apartment features 9 to 9-and-a-half foot ceilings, wall-to-wall red oak flooring, a GE washer and dryer, Liebherr-Bosch-Bertazzoni kitchen energy star stainless steel appliances, Kohler bath fixtures, a recreational area on the roof as well as a fitness center on the lower level provided at NO EXTRA COST!

Located in the beating heart of New York City with access to five subway lines (2,3,4.5, and 6) and the Metro North only one stop to Grand Central Station!

The neighborhood features the legendary Appolo Theater, Marcus Garvey Park or grab some delicious soul food at Sylvia's!

Effortless condo board application with no board approval, no interviews necessary. Sorry no pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 East 128th Street have any available units?
51 East 128th Street has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 51 East 128th Street have?
Some of 51 East 128th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 East 128th Street currently offering any rent specials?
51 East 128th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 East 128th Street pet-friendly?
No, 51 East 128th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 51 East 128th Street offer parking?
No, 51 East 128th Street does not offer parking.
Does 51 East 128th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 51 East 128th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 East 128th Street have a pool?
No, 51 East 128th Street does not have a pool.
Does 51 East 128th Street have accessible units?
No, 51 East 128th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 51 East 128th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 51 East 128th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
