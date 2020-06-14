51 East 128th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel gym elevator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities doorman elevator gym media room

Sun floods this one bedroom duplex apartment with gigantic PRIVATE outdoor space, in an elevator building with the added security of a 24/7 virtual doorman. This apartment features 9 to 9-and-a-half foot ceilings, wall-to-wall red oak flooring, a GE washer and dryer, Liebherr-Bosch-Bertazzoni kitchen energy star stainless steel appliances, Kohler bath fixtures, a recreational area on the roof as well as a fitness center on the lower level provided at NO EXTRA COST!



Located in the beating heart of New York City with access to five subway lines (2,3,4.5, and 6) and the Metro North only one stop to Grand Central Station!



The neighborhood features the legendary Appolo Theater, Marcus Garvey Park or grab some delicious soul food at Sylvia's!



Effortless condo board application with no board approval, no interviews necessary. Sorry no pets allowed.