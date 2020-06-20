All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

506 West 178th Street

506 West 178th Street · (646) 750-1989
Location

506 West 178th Street, New York, NY 10033
Washington Heights

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 3-A · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
coffee bar
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
elevator
Beautiful Studio Apartment Now Available + No Fee!

This unit features a large living area with lots of natural light, separate kitchen, hardwood floors, and ample closet space.

Nestled in the heart of Washington Heights is this beautifully maintained elevator building just 2 blocks from the 168th Street A, C and 1 trains. Centrally located to fit all of your needs. Start your day with a quick cup of coffee at Forever Coffee Bar 181 and then go for a quick run at Hamilton Bridge State Park. Follow up with a quick bite for lunch at SUROSS Thai Bistro. Finish off your day with a delicious Italian meal at Saggio and night cap at Le Chile. Convenience to all your shopping and wellness needs is also readily available with Key Food Supermarket and Rite Aid 1 block away. For optimal convenience, communal laundry is also available to residents. 2 blocks from NewYork-Presbyterian / Columbia University Medical Center. Pets welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 West 178th Street have any available units?
506 West 178th Street has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 506 West 178th Street have?
Some of 506 West 178th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 West 178th Street currently offering any rent specials?
506 West 178th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 West 178th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 506 West 178th Street is pet friendly.
Does 506 West 178th Street offer parking?
No, 506 West 178th Street does not offer parking.
Does 506 West 178th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 West 178th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 West 178th Street have a pool?
No, 506 West 178th Street does not have a pool.
Does 506 West 178th Street have accessible units?
No, 506 West 178th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 506 West 178th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 West 178th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
