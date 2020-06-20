506 West 178th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar elevator

Beautiful Studio Apartment Now Available + No Fee!



This unit features a large living area with lots of natural light, separate kitchen, hardwood floors, and ample closet space.



Nestled in the heart of Washington Heights is this beautifully maintained elevator building just 2 blocks from the 168th Street A, C and 1 trains. Centrally located to fit all of your needs. Start your day with a quick cup of coffee at Forever Coffee Bar 181 and then go for a quick run at Hamilton Bridge State Park. Follow up with a quick bite for lunch at SUROSS Thai Bistro. Finish off your day with a delicious Italian meal at Saggio and night cap at Le Chile. Convenience to all your shopping and wellness needs is also readily available with Key Food Supermarket and Rite Aid 1 block away. For optimal convenience, communal laundry is also available to residents. 2 blocks from NewYork-Presbyterian / Columbia University Medical Center. Pets welcome.