504 Grand Street

Spacious 1 bedroom apartment with a windowed eat-in kitchen. Large living room offers plenty of room for entertaining. Bedroom features two exposures for excellent light. Very quiet and bright apartment with a beautiful view of the co-op interior yard and water fountain. 24 hours security building with a new laundry room, fitness room, etc. Short walk to the F, J, M and Z trains at Delancey/Essex and close to great restaurants, cafes, galleries, etc. on Ludlow, Orchard, Division and Broome streets. Steps to Essex Crossing with Trader Joe's, Target, Regal Cinema, new Essex Market, the Market Line and more...! August 1 occupancy and no broker fee.