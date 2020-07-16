All apartments in New York
Find more places like 504 Grand Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
504 Grand Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

504 Grand Street

504 Grand Street · (212) 381-6510
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

504 Grand Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit F44 · Avail. now

$2,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
gym
doorman
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
Spacious 1 bedroom apartment with a windowed eat-in kitchen. Large living room offers plenty of room for entertaining. Bedroom features two exposures for excellent light. Very quiet and bright apartment with a beautiful view of the co-op interior yard and water fountain. 24 hours security building with a new laundry room, fitness room, etc. Short walk to the F, J, M and Z trains at Delancey/Essex and close to great restaurants, cafes, galleries, etc. on Ludlow, Orchard, Division and Broome streets. Steps to Essex Crossing with Trader Joe's, Target, Regal Cinema, new Essex Market, the Market Line and more...! August 1 occupancy and no broker fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 Grand Street have any available units?
504 Grand Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 504 Grand Street currently offering any rent specials?
504 Grand Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Grand Street pet-friendly?
No, 504 Grand Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 504 Grand Street offer parking?
No, 504 Grand Street does not offer parking.
Does 504 Grand Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 Grand Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Grand Street have a pool?
No, 504 Grand Street does not have a pool.
Does 504 Grand Street have accessible units?
No, 504 Grand Street does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Grand Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 Grand Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 504 Grand Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 504 Grand Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 504 Grand Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Bristol
300 East 56th Street
New York, NY 10022
Eleventh and Third Apartments
200 E 11th St
New York, NY 10003
The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
Ten23
500 W 23rd St
New York, NY 10011
The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
Renoir House
225 E 63rd St
New York, NY 10065
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St
New York, NY 10003

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity