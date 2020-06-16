All apartments in New York
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:43 PM

503 East 116th Street

503 East 116th Street · (646) 688-5851
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

503 East 116th Street, New York, NY 10035
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5-A · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
gym
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
Extra LARGE with extra BRIGHT bedrooms.

This is a floor-through, 2-bedroom apartment with full-sized kitchen appliances, split bedrooms on opposite sides of the unit for ultimate privacy, open kitchen with completely separate living room area, a full sized bathtub in the bathroom with a handheld adjustable shower head, real hardwood floors, an abundance of closet space, and oversized windows for great natural light.

The building is immaculately kept with LAUNDRY IN BASEMENT. It is located literally next to the East River Plaza Mall. This means you will have immediate access to shopping conveniences such as: Target, Aldi's, Costco, Planet Fitness, and more. The 6 train is on 116th and Lexington, and there is also a crosstown bus right across the street.

Video tour available at https://youtu.be/vpakXpcWXAQ

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 East 116th Street have any available units?
503 East 116th Street has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 503 East 116th Street have?
Some of 503 East 116th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 East 116th Street currently offering any rent specials?
503 East 116th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 East 116th Street pet-friendly?
No, 503 East 116th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 503 East 116th Street offer parking?
No, 503 East 116th Street does not offer parking.
Does 503 East 116th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 503 East 116th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 East 116th Street have a pool?
No, 503 East 116th Street does not have a pool.
Does 503 East 116th Street have accessible units?
No, 503 East 116th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 503 East 116th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 503 East 116th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
