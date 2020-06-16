503 East 116th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors Property Amenities gym on-site laundry

Extra LARGE with extra BRIGHT bedrooms.



This is a floor-through, 2-bedroom apartment with full-sized kitchen appliances, split bedrooms on opposite sides of the unit for ultimate privacy, open kitchen with completely separate living room area, a full sized bathtub in the bathroom with a handheld adjustable shower head, real hardwood floors, an abundance of closet space, and oversized windows for great natural light.



The building is immaculately kept with LAUNDRY IN BASEMENT. It is located literally next to the East River Plaza Mall. This means you will have immediate access to shopping conveniences such as: Target, Aldi's, Costco, Planet Fitness, and more. The 6 train is on 116th and Lexington, and there is also a crosstown bus right across the street.



Video tour available at https://youtu.be/vpakXpcWXAQ