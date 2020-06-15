All apartments in New York
501 W 110TH ST.

501 Cathedral Parkway · (646) 484-5111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

501 Cathedral Parkway, New York, NY 10025
Morningside Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
This one of a kind studio features newly polished hardwood floors, a good size living space, closets, a separate eat in kitchen, plenty of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. This unit is in a beautiful pre war building very well maintained with elevator, live in super and laundry in the basement. Nestled between serene Central Park and Riverside Park and within walking distance to Columbia University, Great Restaurants, a Vibrant Bar Scene, and Stylish Shops. This is a must see! Contact Rose today for a private tour at 917 326 9446. I

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 W 110TH ST. have any available units?
501 W 110TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 W 110TH ST. have?
Some of 501 W 110TH ST.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 W 110TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
501 W 110TH ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 W 110TH ST. pet-friendly?
No, 501 W 110TH ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 501 W 110TH ST. offer parking?
No, 501 W 110TH ST. does not offer parking.
Does 501 W 110TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 W 110TH ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 W 110TH ST. have a pool?
No, 501 W 110TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 501 W 110TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 501 W 110TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 501 W 110TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 W 110TH ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
