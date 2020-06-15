501 W 110TH ST.

Amenities

This one of a kind studio features newly polished hardwood floors, a good size living space, closets, a separate eat in kitchen, plenty of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. This unit is in a beautiful pre war building very well maintained with elevator, live in super and laundry in the basement. Nestled between serene Central Park and Riverside Park and within walking distance to Columbia University, Great Restaurants, a Vibrant Bar Scene, and Stylish Shops. This is a must see! Contact Rose today for a private tour at 917 326 9446. I