Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 2 bedroom duplex in the heart of the Upper west side. 2 decorative fireplaces, high ceilings with decorative moldings and hardwood floors. kitchen has new stainless appliances and Bathroom has a beautiful claw foot tub . Perfect location with all the shopping and restaurants on Columbus Ave. Central park on the corner for all your outdoor pleasures. Bus on 86 street goes through to east side for great access to museums and more restaurants. Bus/Train on corner and more transportation on Broadway. Don't miss this great rental in a wonderful landmarked townhouse close to everything.Heat and hot water included. Pet friendly

Living Room 13x 20, bedrooms 9x18 one up and one on main level

call for a virtual tour