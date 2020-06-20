50 Orchard Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

Enter your home though your elevator and gasp at this amazing home....Words cannot describe the gorgeous oasis nestled on the roof. With a seating, dining and gardening area all to yourself. This modern home has open kitchen with stainless appliances, washer/dryer, an airy master bedroom with ensuite subway tile bath, another terrace off the living room. Second bedroom is being used as a den, for a loft like space. City views and an amazing Lower East Side locale make this a wonderful home! Near F,M,B,D,J,Z trains, Atoboy, The Boil, Russ & Daughters, Doughnut Plant, Kiki's Greek, Essex Market and so much more! This is a condo with a lease package with fees and broker fee.