Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:48 PM

50 Orchard Street

50 Orchard Street · (917) 658-4755
Location

50 Orchard Street, New York, NY 10002
Chinatown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8D · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1012 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Enter your home though your elevator and gasp at this amazing home....Words cannot describe the gorgeous oasis nestled on the roof. With a seating, dining and gardening area all to yourself. This modern home has open kitchen with stainless appliances, washer/dryer, an airy master bedroom with ensuite subway tile bath, another terrace off the living room. Second bedroom is being used as a den, for a loft like space. City views and an amazing Lower East Side locale make this a wonderful home! Near F,M,B,D,J,Z trains, Atoboy, The Boil, Russ & Daughters, Doughnut Plant, Kiki's Greek, Essex Market and so much more! This is a condo with a lease package with fees and broker fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Orchard Street have any available units?
50 Orchard Street has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 Orchard Street have?
Some of 50 Orchard Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Orchard Street currently offering any rent specials?
50 Orchard Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Orchard Street pet-friendly?
No, 50 Orchard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 50 Orchard Street offer parking?
No, 50 Orchard Street does not offer parking.
Does 50 Orchard Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50 Orchard Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Orchard Street have a pool?
No, 50 Orchard Street does not have a pool.
Does 50 Orchard Street have accessible units?
No, 50 Orchard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Orchard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 Orchard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
