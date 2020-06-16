All apartments in New York
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:02 PM

5 Mercer Street

5 Mercer St · (646) 937-0303
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5 Mercer St, New York, NY 10013
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
elevator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
elevator
360 degree VIRTUAL TOURS sent upon request!!! Zoom In/Out & Up/Down! Walk-through entire apartment and view every room!

A TRUE Virtual Tour of the entire Apartment360 DEGREES and view EVERYTHING!!

TRUE 5 Bedroom with all rooms being QUEEN SIZED! Washer/Dryer in unit! MASSIVE APARTMENT!!!

This is a Huge Apartment loaded with light and queens sized bedrooms with HUGE Living space and Washer & Dryer in unit! Separate Kitchen with Full sized appliances and granite counter-tops!

We have access to all available apartments in the building and also have other "off-markets" apartments in Manhattan!

This charming building only has 9 apartments and has elevator with the common areas that are designed with New York City style. Conveniently located by the Spring St by the subway 6 stop and close to all neighborhood services, such as the dry-cleaner, supermarket, pharmacy, and also many of New York City most exclusive clubs and restaurants. Big Lights, Big City!

From Nolita to shopping in Soho to taking in the sitesthe city has it ALL. Nolita/Soho is a GREAT because it is located in the center of Manhattan. There are endless possibilities while living in the middle of Manhattan. Wonderful Restaurants unbelievable shopping and NYC lifestyle right inside or outside your building.
We are EXPERTS in the area with over 80 exclusive buildings , we would be happy to assist you in finding the perfect apartment to be your next home. Call or email me today with any questions and/or to schedule a viewing and tour to view 7 Mercer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Mercer Street have any available units?
5 Mercer Street has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 5 Mercer Street currently offering any rent specials?
5 Mercer Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Mercer Street pet-friendly?
No, 5 Mercer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 5 Mercer Street offer parking?
No, 5 Mercer Street does not offer parking.
Does 5 Mercer Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 Mercer Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Mercer Street have a pool?
No, 5 Mercer Street does not have a pool.
Does 5 Mercer Street have accessible units?
No, 5 Mercer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Mercer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Mercer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Mercer Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Mercer Street does not have units with air conditioning.
