5 Mercer Street

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities elevator

A TRUE Virtual Tour of the entire Apartment360 DEGREES and view EVERYTHING!!



TRUE 5 Bedroom with all rooms being QUEEN SIZED! Washer/Dryer in unit! MASSIVE APARTMENT!!!



This is a Huge Apartment loaded with light and queens sized bedrooms with HUGE Living space and Washer & Dryer in unit! Separate Kitchen with Full sized appliances and granite counter-tops!



We have access to all available apartments in the building and also have other "off-markets" apartments in Manhattan!



This charming building only has 9 apartments and has elevator with the common areas that are designed with New York City style. Conveniently located by the Spring St by the subway 6 stop and close to all neighborhood services, such as the dry-cleaner, supermarket, pharmacy, and also many of New York City most exclusive clubs and restaurants. Big Lights, Big City!



From Nolita to shopping in Soho to taking in the sitesthe city has it ALL. Nolita/Soho is a GREAT because it is located in the center of Manhattan. There are endless possibilities while living in the middle of Manhattan. Wonderful Restaurants unbelievable shopping and NYC lifestyle right inside or outside your building.

We are EXPERTS in the area with over 80 exclusive buildings , we would be happy to assist you in finding the perfect apartment to be your next home. Call or email me today with any questions and/or to schedule a viewing and tour to view 7 Mercer.