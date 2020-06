482 W BROADWAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

NO FEE - IMMEDIATE ACCESS FOR SHOWINGS -PRIME LOCATION FOR THIS LOFT-LIKE SUN-FILLED SOHO ONE-BEDROOM HOME. FULL OF CHARACTER AND FEATURES, IT HAS IT ALL...- LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH SKYLIGHT AND EXPOSED BRICK- SKYLIGHT IN KITCHEN- MODERN KITCHEN WITH WHITE CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERS- EXPOSED BRICK IN BEDROOMIN THE MOST DESIRABLE WEST BROADWAY LOCATION:- AMAZING RESTAURANTS, BARS, GALLERIES AND SHOPS ARE RIGHT OUTSIDE YOUR DOOR.- MULTIPLE SUBWAY LINES ARE WITHIN A 5-MINUTE RADIUS IN ALL DIRECTIONS (1/6/B/D/F/M TRAIN LINES)SHOWINGS ARE AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY UPON REQUEST! anchornyc1139540