Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:10 AM

466 West 23rd Street

466 West 23rd Street · (646) 750-1989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

466 West 23rd Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-F · Avail. now

$3,279

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious One-Bedroom Apartment Now Available + Offering 2 Weeks Free!

This is a huge, light-filled one bedroom in the heart of Chelsea- just steps from the High Line, and a short walk to the A, C, E subway lines and all the nightlife entertainment of West Chelsea.

Features include:
-Stainless steel appliances
-Walnut bathroom vanity
-Hardwood floors
-Exposed brick + fireplace
-Walk-in closet
-Large windows for an abundance of natural light
-Open layout
-Pets welcome, guarantors accepted!

Truly a must see, get an exclusive first peek at your new cozy and character filled home!

-Rent advertised is net effective 2 weeks free on a 14 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 466 West 23rd Street have any available units?
466 West 23rd Street has a unit available for $3,279 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 466 West 23rd Street have?
Some of 466 West 23rd Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 466 West 23rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
466 West 23rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 466 West 23rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 466 West 23rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 466 West 23rd Street offer parking?
No, 466 West 23rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 466 West 23rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 466 West 23rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 466 West 23rd Street have a pool?
No, 466 West 23rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 466 West 23rd Street have accessible units?
No, 466 West 23rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 466 West 23rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 466 West 23rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
