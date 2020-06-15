466 West 23rd Street

Amenities
Spacious One-Bedroom Apartment Now Available + Offering 2 Weeks Free!
This is a huge, light-filled one bedroom in the heart of Chelsea- just steps from the High Line, and a short walk to the A, C, E subway lines and all the nightlife entertainment of West Chelsea.
Features include:
-Stainless steel appliances
-Walnut bathroom vanity
-Hardwood floors
-Exposed brick + fireplace
-Walk-in closet
-Large windows for an abundance of natural light
-Open layout
-Pets welcome, guarantors accepted!
Truly a must see, get an exclusive first peek at your new cozy and character filled home!
-Rent advertised is net effective 2 weeks free on a 14 month lease.
