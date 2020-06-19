460 W 42nd St Apt 51H.

Amenities
Junior 1 Bedroom which easily can be converted into a 1 Bedroom. Floor-to-ceiling windows with southern panoramic river and city views of Hudson River, Statue of Liberty, One World Trade Center, Empire State Building and beyond!
Apartment Features:
- Open kitchen equipped with top of the line Gaggenau appliances, white lacquer cabinetry, waterfall-edge Calacutta marble island counter tops and back-splash.
- Oak Floors
- Ample closet space as well as Bosch washer/dryer.
- Smart-home Technology which enables you to control the environment at home from
anywhere in the world from your smartphone.
Amenities:
- 24 hour doorman
- Private residence-only fitness center by Equinox which includes heated indoor lap pool, sauna/steam rooms, full-size basketball court and yoga room with classes 7 days a week
- Outdoor terraces with private dining pods, barbecues and outdoor movie theater
- Children's playroom
- Mac bar equipped with iMac computers
- Game room
- Karaoke and Golf Simulator room
- Chef's Kitchen
- Valet
- Bike and Storage Room
NO FEE- Available for 5/1 lease start date!
Apartment is currently occupied - must give 24 hour notice to view.