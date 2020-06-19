All apartments in New York
Last updated April 29 2020 at 7:29 AM

460 W 42nd St Apt 51H

460 W 42nd St · (212) 485-9900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

460 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$4,300

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 566 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
doorman
gym
game room
pool
bbq/grill
media room
sauna
valet service
yoga
Junior 1 Bedroom which easily can be converted into a 1 Bedroom. Floor-to-ceiling windows with southern panoramic river and city views of Hudson River, Statue of Liberty, One World Trade Center, Empire State Building and beyond!

Apartment Features:

- Open kitchen equipped with top of the line Gaggenau appliances, white lacquer cabinetry, waterfall-edge Calacutta marble island counter tops and back-splash.

- Oak Floors

- Ample closet space as well as Bosch washer/dryer.

- Smart-home Technology which enables you to control the environment at home from
anywhere in the world from your smartphone.

Amenities:

- 24 hour doorman

- Private residence-only fitness center by Equinox which includes heated indoor lap pool, sauna/steam rooms, full-size basketball court and yoga room with classes 7 days a week

- Outdoor terraces with private dining pods, barbecues and outdoor movie theater

- Children's playroom

- Mac bar equipped with iMac computers

- Game room

- Karaoke and Golf Simulator room

- Chef's Kitchen

- Valet

- Bike and Storage Room

NO FEE- Available for 5/1 lease start date!
Apartment is currently occupied - must give 24 hour notice to view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 460 W 42nd St Apt 51H have any available units?
460 W 42nd St Apt 51H has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 460 W 42nd St Apt 51H have?
Some of 460 W 42nd St Apt 51H's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 460 W 42nd St Apt 51H currently offering any rent specials?
460 W 42nd St Apt 51H isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 460 W 42nd St Apt 51H pet-friendly?
Yes, 460 W 42nd St Apt 51H is pet friendly.
Does 460 W 42nd St Apt 51H offer parking?
No, 460 W 42nd St Apt 51H does not offer parking.
Does 460 W 42nd St Apt 51H have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 460 W 42nd St Apt 51H offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 460 W 42nd St Apt 51H have a pool?
Yes, 460 W 42nd St Apt 51H has a pool.
Does 460 W 42nd St Apt 51H have accessible units?
No, 460 W 42nd St Apt 51H does not have accessible units.
Does 460 W 42nd St Apt 51H have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 460 W 42nd St Apt 51H has units with dishwashers.

