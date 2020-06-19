460 W 42nd St Apt 51H.

Amenities

Junior 1 Bedroom which easily can be converted into a 1 Bedroom. Floor-to-ceiling windows with southern panoramic river and city views of Hudson River, Statue of Liberty, One World Trade Center, Empire State Building and beyond!



Apartment Features:



- Open kitchen equipped with top of the line Gaggenau appliances, white lacquer cabinetry, waterfall-edge Calacutta marble island counter tops and back-splash.



- Oak Floors



- Ample closet space as well as Bosch washer/dryer.



- Smart-home Technology which enables you to control the environment at home from

anywhere in the world from your smartphone.



Amenities:



- 24 hour doorman



- Private residence-only fitness center by Equinox which includes heated indoor lap pool, sauna/steam rooms, full-size basketball court and yoga room with classes 7 days a week



- Outdoor terraces with private dining pods, barbecues and outdoor movie theater



- Children's playroom



- Mac bar equipped with iMac computers



- Game room



- Karaoke and Golf Simulator room



- Chef's Kitchen



- Valet



- Bike and Storage Room



NO FEE- Available for 5/1 lease start date!

Apartment is currently occupied - must give 24 hour notice to view.