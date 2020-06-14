457 West 57th Street

Amenities

* OPEN HOUSE CANCELED for 3.15.20 *So convenient to Central Park, this Alcove Studio has been converted to a Junior 1 BR. With two large closets (one is a walk-in), and a windowed bath, this quiet, rear facing co-op apartment has lots of natural light and efficient use of space. Just the haven in Midtown West that you've been searching for! 16-story prewar elevator co-op built in 1930 and featuring a 24-hour doorman, live-in superintendent, laundry room, storage & bicycle room.Less than 2 blocks from Central Park, Columbus Circle, Whole Foods and 5 subway lines (1, A, B, C & D.) Co-op board application & approval required.