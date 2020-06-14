All apartments in New York
Find more places like 457 West 57th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
457 West 57th Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:51 PM

457 West 57th Street

457 West 57th Street · (646) 670-6794
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Hell's Kitchen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

457 West 57th Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 712 · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
elevator
doorman
bike storage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
* OPEN HOUSE CANCELED for 3.15.20 *So convenient to Central Park, this Alcove Studio has been converted to a Junior 1 BR. With two large closets (one is a walk-in), and a windowed bath, this quiet, rear facing co-op apartment has lots of natural light and efficient use of space. Just the haven in Midtown West that you've been searching for! 16-story prewar elevator co-op built in 1930 and featuring a 24-hour doorman, live-in superintendent, laundry room, storage & bicycle room.Less than 2 blocks from Central Park, Columbus Circle, Whole Foods and 5 subway lines (1, A, B, C & D.) Co-op board application & approval required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 457 West 57th Street have any available units?
457 West 57th Street has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 457 West 57th Street have?
Some of 457 West 57th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, elevator, and doorman. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 457 West 57th Street currently offering any rent specials?
457 West 57th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 457 West 57th Street pet-friendly?
No, 457 West 57th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 457 West 57th Street offer parking?
No, 457 West 57th Street does not offer parking.
Does 457 West 57th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 457 West 57th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 457 West 57th Street have a pool?
No, 457 West 57th Street does not have a pool.
Does 457 West 57th Street have accessible units?
No, 457 West 57th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 457 West 57th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 457 West 57th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 457 West 57th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
One Columbus Place
1 Columbus Avenue
New York, NY 10019
300 East 39th
300 E 39th St
New York, NY 10016
21 West Street
21 West St
New York, NY 10014
Henry Hall
515 West 38th Street
New York, NY 10018
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038
Renoir House
225 E 63rd St
New York, NY 10065
The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street
404 East 55th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity