Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:28 AM

453 West 43rd Street

453 West 43rd Street · (646) 246-5837
Location

453 West 43rd Street, New York, NY 10036
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 3B · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
key fob access
tennis court
NO FEEWelcome home to 453 West 43rd Street, 3B, a beautifully renovated studio apartment located on a quiet tree-lined block between 9th and 10th Avenue in Hells Kitchen.As you enter, youll notice 11-foot ceilings, a large living area and tons of natural light thanks to a large window with a great southern exposure. A brand new tasteful gut renovation has this studio home in sparkling condition with high-end finishes and smart-home wiring. The kitchen includes quality stainless steel appliances including a professional gas range, Bosch built-in fridge and freezer, and Bosch dishwasher.The apartment features an open floor plan, plenty of storage (2 large IKEA closets with additional lofted storage), through-wall AC and plenty of natural light. Smart-home technology allows you to control the lighting, front door deadbolt and music all with your smartphone through the Nest and Lutron Apps. This studio has been expertly designed by professional architects to maximize your living space. Storage and laundry available in the basement. A virtual door man entry allows for keyless access as well as mobile video communication from a smartphone.The tree lined street includes a Food Emporium, Indoor Tennis Center, Manhattan Plaza Gym and Citi Bike all across from the building. One City block from the W42 Subway stop, but just far enough that the street has a true neighborhood feel with our entire southern half of the street dedicated to the tree lined park. 10 minute walk to the top of the highline park and brand new Hudson Yards. This is a quiet, owner occupied building that truly feels like home. No board approval needed. Brokers CYOF.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 453 West 43rd Street have any available units?
453 West 43rd Street has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 453 West 43rd Street have?
Some of 453 West 43rd Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 453 West 43rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
453 West 43rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 453 West 43rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 453 West 43rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 453 West 43rd Street offer parking?
No, 453 West 43rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 453 West 43rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 453 West 43rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 453 West 43rd Street have a pool?
No, 453 West 43rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 453 West 43rd Street have accessible units?
No, 453 West 43rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 453 West 43rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 453 West 43rd Street has units with dishwashers.
