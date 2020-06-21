Amenities

NO FEEWelcome home to 453 West 43rd Street, 3B, a beautifully renovated studio apartment located on a quiet tree-lined block between 9th and 10th Avenue in Hells Kitchen.As you enter, youll notice 11-foot ceilings, a large living area and tons of natural light thanks to a large window with a great southern exposure. A brand new tasteful gut renovation has this studio home in sparkling condition with high-end finishes and smart-home wiring. The kitchen includes quality stainless steel appliances including a professional gas range, Bosch built-in fridge and freezer, and Bosch dishwasher.The apartment features an open floor plan, plenty of storage (2 large IKEA closets with additional lofted storage), through-wall AC and plenty of natural light. Smart-home technology allows you to control the lighting, front door deadbolt and music all with your smartphone through the Nest and Lutron Apps. This studio has been expertly designed by professional architects to maximize your living space. Storage and laundry available in the basement. A virtual door man entry allows for keyless access as well as mobile video communication from a smartphone.The tree lined street includes a Food Emporium, Indoor Tennis Center, Manhattan Plaza Gym and Citi Bike all across from the building. One City block from the W42 Subway stop, but just far enough that the street has a true neighborhood feel with our entire southern half of the street dedicated to the tree lined park. 10 minute walk to the top of the highline park and brand new Hudson Yards. This is a quiet, owner occupied building that truly feels like home. No board approval needed. Brokers CYOF.