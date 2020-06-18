452 West 164th Street

Amenities

This is a beautiful 6 bed apartment that has been newly renovated. The apartment has nice hard wood floors and plenty of natural light. The apartment has good space including closets. The kitchen has new appliances along with washer and dryer. It is on the 4th floor in a nice walk-up. The building is located near the 1/2/3 A/C B/D trains, making your commute quick and easy, whether its to Columbia University or Battery Park. There are plenty of restaurants, stores, and activities in the area. This is one of the best apartments New York has to offer, as well as one of the best prices for the quality. Norris10223