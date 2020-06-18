All apartments in New York
452 West 164th Street
452 West 164th Street

452 West 164th Street · (646) 624-9373
452 West 164th Street, New York, NY 10032
Washington Heights

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
This is a beautiful 6 bed apartment that has been newly renovated. The apartment has nice hard wood floors and plenty of natural light. The apartment has good space including closets. The kitchen has new appliances along with washer and dryer. It is on the 4th floor in a nice walk-up. The building is located near the 1/2/3 A/C B/D trains, making your commute quick and easy, whether its to Columbia University or Battery Park. There are plenty of restaurants, stores, and activities in the area. This is one of the best apartments New York has to offer, as well as one of the best prices for the quality. Norris10223

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 452 West 164th Street have any available units?
452 West 164th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 452 West 164th Street have?
Some of 452 West 164th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 452 West 164th Street currently offering any rent specials?
452 West 164th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 452 West 164th Street pet-friendly?
No, 452 West 164th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 452 West 164th Street offer parking?
No, 452 West 164th Street does not offer parking.
Does 452 West 164th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 452 West 164th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 452 West 164th Street have a pool?
No, 452 West 164th Street does not have a pool.
Does 452 West 164th Street have accessible units?
No, 452 West 164th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 452 West 164th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 452 West 164th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
