Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Ideally located on the gold coast of the bustling Hamilton Heights, 452 West 142nd Street presents an excellent opportunity to rent a unique townhome which dates back to 1901 with outdoor space.



Tastefully renovated throughout, the parlor floor boasts a front and central entertaining space, and a formal dining room right off of the kitchen. The third floor is the entire master suite, with an enormous office overlooking the gorgeous block and the quiet master in the back. The master bathroom is large and in the extension, and is windowed. The fourth floor offers three bedrooms, a laundry room, and a fully outfitted bathroom.



This townhome sits in the evolving Hamilton Heights area of townhouse block after townhouse block. Just steps away from the bustling retail corridor of 145th Street.