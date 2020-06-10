All apartments in New York
Find more places like 452 West 142nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
452 West 142nd Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:17 AM

452 West 142nd Street

452 West 142nd Street · (646) 645-8192
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

452 West 142nd Street, New York, NY 10031
Hamilton Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$11,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Ideally located on the gold coast of the bustling Hamilton Heights, 452 West 142nd Street presents an excellent opportunity to rent a unique townhome which dates back to 1901 with outdoor space.

Tastefully renovated throughout, the parlor floor boasts a front and central entertaining space, and a formal dining room right off of the kitchen. The third floor is the entire master suite, with an enormous office overlooking the gorgeous block and the quiet master in the back. The master bathroom is large and in the extension, and is windowed. The fourth floor offers three bedrooms, a laundry room, and a fully outfitted bathroom.

This townhome sits in the evolving Hamilton Heights area of townhouse block after townhouse block. Just steps away from the bustling retail corridor of 145th Street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 452 West 142nd Street have any available units?
452 West 142nd Street has a unit available for $11,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 452 West 142nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
452 West 142nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 452 West 142nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 452 West 142nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 452 West 142nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 452 West 142nd Street does offer parking.
Does 452 West 142nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 452 West 142nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 452 West 142nd Street have a pool?
No, 452 West 142nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 452 West 142nd Street have accessible units?
No, 452 West 142nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 452 West 142nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 452 West 142nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 452 West 142nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 452 West 142nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 452 West 142nd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Beatrice
105 W 29th St
New York, NY 10001
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
Longacre House
305 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St
New York, NY 10011
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002
245 East 11th Street
245 East 11th Street
New York, NY 10003
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St
New York, NY 10019

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity