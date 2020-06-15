All apartments in New York
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

45 West 73rd Street

45 West 73rd Street · (212) 957-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

45 West 73rd Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3F · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
Stunning townhouse one bedroom on prime West 73rd Street, Central Park West block. Built in 1883 by Hardenberg, the famed architect of The Dakota on West 72nd Street, this apartment features incredible details such as a decorative fireplace with Mahogany mantle, original hardwood plank floors, 10 foot ceilings and beautiful south-facing picture-style windows overlooking tree-lined 73rd Street. Kitchen has custom cabinetry and a dishwasher. Excellent closet space including overhead storage units. Please call or email today for an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 West 73rd Street have any available units?
45 West 73rd Street has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 45 West 73rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
45 West 73rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 West 73rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 45 West 73rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 45 West 73rd Street offer parking?
No, 45 West 73rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 45 West 73rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 West 73rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 West 73rd Street have a pool?
No, 45 West 73rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 45 West 73rd Street have accessible units?
No, 45 West 73rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 45 West 73rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 West 73rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 45 West 73rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 45 West 73rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
