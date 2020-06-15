45 West 73rd Street

Amenities

Stunning townhouse one bedroom on prime West 73rd Street, Central Park West block. Built in 1883 by Hardenberg, the famed architect of The Dakota on West 72nd Street, this apartment features incredible details such as a decorative fireplace with Mahogany mantle, original hardwood plank floors, 10 foot ceilings and beautiful south-facing picture-style windows overlooking tree-lined 73rd Street. Kitchen has custom cabinetry and a dishwasher. Excellent closet space including overhead storage units. Please call or email today for an appointment.