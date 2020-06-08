All apartments in New York
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:19 PM

45 West 132nd Street

45 West 132nd Street · (347) 366-7172
Location

45 West 132nd Street, New York, NY 10037
Harlem

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
doorman
elevator
parking
garage
Come home to this spacious studio apartment! This unit Is located in the heart of Harlem. Living area can fit a queen size bed and still has enough space for living room furniture. This unit features hardwood floors throughout the unit, large windows, an air conditioner, a sparkling white bathroom, and a great view of the city. This apartment also includes a separate kitchen that is packaged with stainless steel appliances and granite counter-top. Kitchen has an abundance of cabinets, built in microwave, and a dishwasher.This Hi-Rise Building has everything you could possibly need a 24/7 Doorman, laundry, on-Site management, maintenance, on -site security, parking garage, storage room, and outdoor areas. The building also has Fantastic views of the city. Heat and hot water in the rent. Pets are welcomedBuilding is conveniently located near 2 and 3 train. Building is also near great shopping area which includes Wholefoods and great restaurants such as Sylvia's, Red Rooster, and Corner Social. Area4899

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 West 132nd Street have any available units?
45 West 132nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 45 West 132nd Street have?
Some of 45 West 132nd Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 West 132nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
45 West 132nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 West 132nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 45 West 132nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 45 West 132nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 45 West 132nd Street does offer parking.
Does 45 West 132nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 West 132nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 West 132nd Street have a pool?
No, 45 West 132nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 45 West 132nd Street have accessible units?
No, 45 West 132nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 45 West 132nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 West 132nd Street has units with dishwashers.
