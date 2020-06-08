45 West 132nd Street

Amenities

Come home to this spacious studio apartment! This unit Is located in the heart of Harlem. Living area can fit a queen size bed and still has enough space for living room furniture. This unit features hardwood floors throughout the unit, large windows, an air conditioner, a sparkling white bathroom, and a great view of the city. This apartment also includes a separate kitchen that is packaged with stainless steel appliances and granite counter-top. Kitchen has an abundance of cabinets, built in microwave, and a dishwasher.This Hi-Rise Building has everything you could possibly need a 24/7 Doorman, laundry, on-Site management, maintenance, on -site security, parking garage, storage room, and outdoor areas. The building also has Fantastic views of the city. Heat and hot water in the rent. Pets are welcomedBuilding is conveniently located near 2 and 3 train. Building is also near great shopping area which includes Wholefoods and great restaurants such as Sylvia's, Red Rooster, and Corner Social. Area4899