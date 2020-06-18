All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

442 E 13th St

442 East 13th Street · (973) 650-2966
Location

442 East 13th Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
elevator
doorman
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
bbq/grill
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST

Welcome to The William

Each apartment in this newly developed, state of the art boutique building offers loft like living in the heart of the East Village. These full-floor homes blend a host of sophisticated finishes with a functional layout that smartly uses every inch of it's 1,700+ SF of space. EACH UNIT ALSO FEATURES A LARGE SOUTH FACING BALCONY!

The state-of-the-art kitchen touts high-end finishes including Alta Italia walnut kitchen cabinetry, Calcutta Bluette natural stone countertop and backslash, a Blanco dual compartment sink, a Grohe gooseneck faucet and wall mounted pot filler, and full Miele appliance package including an under-the-counter wine fridge.

Included in the apartment are 3 full bathrooms, each with radiant heated floors. The master bathroom features a five-piece ensuite that boasts floor to ceiling marble, a custom solid undermount tub with Montana Grey stone cladding, a Duravit toilet, Italian Newform Libera fittings & fixtures, a quartzite sink and double vanity, and a rain shower with a 3 control, 6-body jet and handheld system.

Other apartment features include ample room for a home office, an in-residence vented washer/dryer, floor to ceiling glass windows, keyed-elevator access which opens directly into the living room, sound-attenuated windows, and extra wide hard wood floors.

Building features include a virtual doorman system with smartphone capability and a common furnished rooftop, with built-in gas grill for entertaining.

*Please note, landlord is offering ONE MONTH FREE on a 12 month lease term. Price listed is net effective.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 442 E 13th St have any available units?
442 E 13th St has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 442 E 13th St have?
Some of 442 E 13th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 442 E 13th St currently offering any rent specials?
442 E 13th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 442 E 13th St pet-friendly?
No, 442 E 13th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 442 E 13th St offer parking?
No, 442 E 13th St does not offer parking.
Does 442 E 13th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 442 E 13th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 442 E 13th St have a pool?
No, 442 E 13th St does not have a pool.
Does 442 E 13th St have accessible units?
No, 442 E 13th St does not have accessible units.
Does 442 E 13th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 442 E 13th St does not have units with dishwashers.
