442 E 13th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors elevator doorman bbq/grill

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities doorman elevator bbq/grill

VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST



Welcome to The William



Each apartment in this newly developed, state of the art boutique building offers loft like living in the heart of the East Village. These full-floor homes blend a host of sophisticated finishes with a functional layout that smartly uses every inch of it's 1,700+ SF of space. EACH UNIT ALSO FEATURES A LARGE SOUTH FACING BALCONY!



The state-of-the-art kitchen touts high-end finishes including Alta Italia walnut kitchen cabinetry, Calcutta Bluette natural stone countertop and backslash, a Blanco dual compartment sink, a Grohe gooseneck faucet and wall mounted pot filler, and full Miele appliance package including an under-the-counter wine fridge.



Included in the apartment are 3 full bathrooms, each with radiant heated floors. The master bathroom features a five-piece ensuite that boasts floor to ceiling marble, a custom solid undermount tub with Montana Grey stone cladding, a Duravit toilet, Italian Newform Libera fittings & fixtures, a quartzite sink and double vanity, and a rain shower with a 3 control, 6-body jet and handheld system.



Other apartment features include ample room for a home office, an in-residence vented washer/dryer, floor to ceiling glass windows, keyed-elevator access which opens directly into the living room, sound-attenuated windows, and extra wide hard wood floors.



Building features include a virtual doorman system with smartphone capability and a common furnished rooftop, with built-in gas grill for entertaining.



*Please note, landlord is offering ONE MONTH FREE on a 12 month lease term. Price listed is net effective.