441 West 151st Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:21 PM

441 West 151st Street

441 West 151st Street · (212) 913-9058
Location

441 West 151st Street, New York, NY 10031
Harlem

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-A · Avail. now

$1,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

24hr laundry
all utils included
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr laundry
A SWEET STEAL in SUGAR HILL!
-
LOCATION: 151st and Convent
TRAINS: C/D at 155, A/B/C/D at 145 (entrance on 148, 1 at 157/145

Your Apartment:
-Excellent Light
-Bright Track Lighting
-Queen-Sized Bedroom
-Entryway
-Big bedroom closet
-Spacious Living Room
-Live in Super
-Sorry, no pets!!
-NO BROKER FEE

All utilities paid by tenant (Very, very reasonable month to month)

Your Neighborhood:
-blocks away from everything, including 24 hour laundry!
-Harlem Public
-Chipped Cup
-Hand Pulled Noodle
-The Honeywell
-And SO much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 441 West 151st Street have any available units?
441 West 151st Street has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 441 West 151st Street currently offering any rent specials?
441 West 151st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 441 West 151st Street pet-friendly?
No, 441 West 151st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 441 West 151st Street offer parking?
No, 441 West 151st Street does not offer parking.
Does 441 West 151st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 441 West 151st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 441 West 151st Street have a pool?
No, 441 West 151st Street does not have a pool.
Does 441 West 151st Street have accessible units?
No, 441 West 151st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 441 West 151st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 441 West 151st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 441 West 151st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 441 West 151st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
