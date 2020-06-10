All apartments in New York
Last updated May 30 2020 at 8:15 PM

440 East 77th Street

440 East 77th Street · (914) 497-6753
Location

440 East 77th Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
*NO FEE! Renovated Lenox Hill Studio..Close to 6, Q Trains..Near John Jay Park and Carl Schurz Park!*Renovated studio featuring windowed kitchen with large fridge, gas stove and good cabinet space. Subway tiled windowed bathroom with bathtub. Other details include newly refinished hardwood floors, 10 ft ceilings and abundant closets. Well maintained walk-up building with laundry on premises. In-wall AC unit. Heat and water included in rent. Vibrant Upper East Side neighborhood only 2.5 blocks from the 6 train at 77th and Lex, near Agata & Valentina, surrounded by great restaurants and right near John Jay Park! Co-exclusively listed by Living New York and Generation III Realty livingny112687

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 East 77th Street have any available units?
440 East 77th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 440 East 77th Street have?
Some of 440 East 77th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 East 77th Street currently offering any rent specials?
440 East 77th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 East 77th Street pet-friendly?
No, 440 East 77th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 440 East 77th Street offer parking?
No, 440 East 77th Street does not offer parking.
Does 440 East 77th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 440 East 77th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 East 77th Street have a pool?
No, 440 East 77th Street does not have a pool.
Does 440 East 77th Street have accessible units?
No, 440 East 77th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 440 East 77th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 440 East 77th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
