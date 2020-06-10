440 East 77th Street

Amenities

*NO FEE! Renovated Lenox Hill Studio..Close to 6, Q Trains..Near John Jay Park and Carl Schurz Park!*Renovated studio featuring windowed kitchen with large fridge, gas stove and good cabinet space. Subway tiled windowed bathroom with bathtub. Other details include newly refinished hardwood floors, 10 ft ceilings and abundant closets. Well maintained walk-up building with laundry on premises. In-wall AC unit. Heat and water included in rent. Vibrant Upper East Side neighborhood only 2.5 blocks from the 6 train at 77th and Lex, near Agata & Valentina, surrounded by great restaurants and right near John Jay Park! Co-exclusively listed by Living New York and Generation III Realty livingny112687