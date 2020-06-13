Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge doorman elevator bike storage lobby

Gross Rent is $2,608. Net Effective rent is $2,500 after 1/2 month free.



The Residences:



Welcome to The Arden at 44 East End Avenue, where each brand new residence has been thoughtfully designed and meticulously renovated. The building's bright and airy homes are complimented by lofted ceilings, Gustave Grey white oak flooring, and crown moldings. The efficient kitchen designs boast caesarstone countertops, custom white cabinetry, abundant storage, vented designer stainless steel appliances and gorgeous backsplashes. Bathrooms are outfitted with marble tile, Zuchetti bath fixtures and Duravit bath fittings.



All residences feature central air and washer/dryer in-units.



The Building:



The Arden at 44 East End Avenue is a total gut renovation that hasn't lost its pre-war roots. The building features a Virtual Doorman / Concierge service provided by Virtual Way as well as bike storage. There is a stunning marble lobby, elevator, roof deck and package room.



(Upper East Side, Elevator Building, Pets Accepted, Guarantors Accepted, Rhino Accepted, Insurent Accepted).