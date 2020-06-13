All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

44 East End Avenue

44 East End Avenue · (929) 398-9445
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

44 East End Avenue, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 4-A · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
doorman
elevator
bike storage
lobby
Gross Rent is $2,608. Net Effective rent is $2,500 after 1/2 month free.

The Residences:

Welcome to The Arden at 44 East End Avenue, where each brand new residence has been thoughtfully designed and meticulously renovated. The building's bright and airy homes are complimented by lofted ceilings, Gustave Grey white oak flooring, and crown moldings. The efficient kitchen designs boast caesarstone countertops, custom white cabinetry, abundant storage, vented designer stainless steel appliances and gorgeous backsplashes. Bathrooms are outfitted with marble tile, Zuchetti bath fixtures and Duravit bath fittings.

All residences feature central air and washer/dryer in-units.

The Building:

The Arden at 44 East End Avenue is a total gut renovation that hasn't lost its pre-war roots. The building features a Virtual Doorman / Concierge service provided by Virtual Way as well as bike storage. There is a stunning marble lobby, elevator, roof deck and package room.

(Upper East Side, Elevator Building, Pets Accepted, Guarantors Accepted, Rhino Accepted, Insurent Accepted).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 East End Avenue have any available units?
44 East End Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 44 East End Avenue have?
Some of 44 East End Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 East End Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
44 East End Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 East End Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 44 East End Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 44 East End Avenue offer parking?
No, 44 East End Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 44 East End Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44 East End Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 East End Avenue have a pool?
No, 44 East End Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 44 East End Avenue have accessible units?
No, 44 East End Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 44 East End Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 44 East End Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
