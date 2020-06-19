435 East 79

Amenities

NOW OFFERING NO FEE!!! The Upper East Side offers history and grandeur- both of which you can find in this building! In this luxury building, a door man greets you and and elevator conveniently takes you to your apartment. Space is everything when hunting for an apartment and here you are sure to not be disappointed. Boasting over 720 square feet, this one bedroom features a marble tiled bathroom. A renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, natural maple shaker cabinets, and granite countertops add all the necessary modern conveniences. Call, text, email, or message Alison today to schedule your private showing of this NO FEE apartment!!!