Last updated April 16 2020 at 8:40 AM

435 East 79

435 East 79th Street · (856) 905-8328
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

435 East 79th Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
NOW OFFERING NO FEE!!! The Upper East Side offers history and grandeur- both of which you can find in this building! In this luxury building, a door man greets you and and elevator conveniently takes you to your apartment. Space is everything when hunting for an apartment and here you are sure to not be disappointed. Boasting over 720 square feet, this one bedroom features a marble tiled bathroom. A renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, natural maple shaker cabinets, and granite countertops add all the necessary modern conveniences. Call, text, email, or message Alison today to schedule your private showing of this NO FEE apartment!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 East 79 have any available units?
435 East 79 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 435 East 79 have?
Some of 435 East 79's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 East 79 currently offering any rent specials?
435 East 79 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 East 79 pet-friendly?
No, 435 East 79 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 435 East 79 offer parking?
No, 435 East 79 does not offer parking.
Does 435 East 79 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 435 East 79 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 East 79 have a pool?
No, 435 East 79 does not have a pool.
Does 435 East 79 have accessible units?
No, 435 East 79 does not have accessible units.
Does 435 East 79 have units with dishwashers?
No, 435 East 79 does not have units with dishwashers.
