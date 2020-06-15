43 West 64th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters walk in closets air conditioning elevator concierge

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities concierge doorman elevator hot tub

Welcome home to your luxurious 2bed/2bath Penthouse Condo! Enter directly from your private elevator to be received by glorious sunlight pouring in from the oversized windows with streetscape & Central Park views. This loft-like elegant spacious condo offers 13' beamed ceilings, split bedrooms, and an open chef's kitchen for easy entertaining and relaxed lifestyle! The expansive living room boasts northern views to 65th St. and eastern views to Central Park. The windowed gourmet kitchen also has views of Central Park. The kitchen features custom cabinetry, Viking appliances, and a granite center island with a wine cooler. Nothing has been overlooked!

The spacious master bedroom features a large walk-in closet, and the en-suite bath features a spa bath with a separate shower and double sink vanity. The second bedroom faces east and has an adjacent marble full bathroom. The apartment has electric custom blinds throughout, a large front load washer/dryer, and central air conditioning with separate HVAC zones.

Liberty Lofts is a white glove super luxurious full-service doorman building with a gated drive-thru Porte Cochere. Lincoln Center, just moments away, offers fabulous cultural events along with great shopping and restaurants. Central Park, also moments away, becomes your own backyard!

Penthouse 9D is offered with a 36sq' storage unit. A MUST SEE! Please contact us for a virtual tour.,Central Park Views ! Sunlight abounds as you step out of the concierge keyed elevator directly into your foyer offering complete privacy and anonymity. Enormous 15' beamed ceilings with loft like bedrooms make this bed/2bath full service condo rental very unique. The gracious space is welcoming, quiet and stunning. The living room and kitchen have Central Park views and the gourmet kitchen features a center island with gracious counter space and viking appliances. The large master en suite bath has dual sinks, a large spa bath with a separate shower. There is an abundance of closet space including a large walk in. The 2nd bedroom faces East and has a full marble bathroom adjacent. This stunning apartment has custom blinds, central a/c, a washer/dryer and will be rented with a 36" storage unit!