New York, NY
43 West 64th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

43 West 64th Street

43 West 64th Street · (917) 405-0122
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

43 West 64th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit PH-9D · Avail. now

$10,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
walk in closets
air conditioning
elevator
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
elevator
hot tub
Welcome home to your luxurious 2bed/2bath Penthouse Condo! Enter directly from your private elevator to be received by glorious sunlight pouring in from the oversized windows with streetscape & Central Park views. This loft-like elegant spacious condo offers 13' beamed ceilings, split bedrooms, and an open chef's kitchen for easy entertaining and relaxed lifestyle! The expansive living room boasts northern views to 65th St. and eastern views to Central Park. The windowed gourmet kitchen also has views of Central Park. The kitchen features custom cabinetry, Viking appliances, and a granite center island with a wine cooler. Nothing has been overlooked!
The spacious master bedroom features a large walk-in closet, and the en-suite bath features a spa bath with a separate shower and double sink vanity. The second bedroom faces east and has an adjacent marble full bathroom. The apartment has electric custom blinds throughout, a large front load washer/dryer, and central air conditioning with separate HVAC zones.
Liberty Lofts is a white glove super luxurious full-service doorman building with a gated drive-thru Porte Cochere. Lincoln Center, just moments away, offers fabulous cultural events along with great shopping and restaurants. Central Park, also moments away, becomes your own backyard!
Welcome home to your luxurious 2bed/2bath Penthouse Condo! Enter directly from your private elevator to be received by glorious sunlight pouring in from the oversized windows with streetscape & Central Park views. This loft-like elegant spacious condo offers 13' beamed ceilings, split bedrooms, and an open chef's kitchen for easy entertaining and relaxed lifestyle! The expansive living room boasts northern views to 65th St. and eastern views to Central Park. The windowed gourmet kitchen also has views of Central Park. The kitchen features custom cabinetry, Viking appliances, and a granite center island with a wine cooler. Nothing has been overlooked!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 West 64th Street have any available units?
43 West 64th Street has a unit available for $10,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 43 West 64th Street have?
Some of 43 West 64th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 West 64th Street currently offering any rent specials?
43 West 64th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 West 64th Street pet-friendly?
No, 43 West 64th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 43 West 64th Street offer parking?
No, 43 West 64th Street does not offer parking.
Does 43 West 64th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43 West 64th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 West 64th Street have a pool?
No, 43 West 64th Street does not have a pool.
Does 43 West 64th Street have accessible units?
No, 43 West 64th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 43 West 64th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 43 West 64th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
