428 E 14th St

Amenities
Welcome to 428 East 14th Street
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST
This is a newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom that does not shy away from detail.
The state-of-the-art kitchen touts high-end stainless steel appliances consisting of Microwave, Stove and Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher. The appliances blend perfectly together with the herringbone backsplash, and cabinets all in a contemporary white finish.
Each bedroom can accommodate a queen size bed and includes features such as solid-core doors and a wall mounted AC unit with temperature control.
The oversized living room can comfortably accommodate a couch/tv set up, as well as a dining table or work space.
Both bathrooms in the apartment feature glass door-enclosed showers, beautiful imported tile, and large vanities. The apartment also has a stackable Bosch washer/dryer for your laundry convenience.
The building has also been wired for Verizon Fios.
Please note, landlord offering 2 months free. Price listed is net effective based on a 12 month lease term