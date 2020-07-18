All apartments in New York
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:21 PM

428 E 14th St

428 East 14th Street · (973) 650-2966
Location

428 East 14th Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$5,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome to 428 East 14th Street

VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST

This is a newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom that does not shy away from detail.

The state-of-the-art kitchen touts high-end stainless steel appliances consisting of Microwave, Stove and Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher. The appliances blend perfectly together with the herringbone backsplash, and cabinets all in a contemporary white finish.

Each bedroom can accommodate a queen size bed and includes features such as solid-core doors and a wall mounted AC unit with temperature control.

The oversized living room can comfortably accommodate a couch/tv set up, as well as a dining table or work space.

Both bathrooms in the apartment feature glass door-enclosed showers, beautiful imported tile, and large vanities. The apartment also has a stackable Bosch washer/dryer for your laundry convenience.

The building has also been wired for Verizon Fios.

Please note, landlord offering 2 months free. Price listed is net effective based on a 12 month lease term

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 428 E 14th St have any available units?
428 E 14th St has a unit available for $5,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 428 E 14th St have?
Some of 428 E 14th St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 428 E 14th St currently offering any rent specials?
428 E 14th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 428 E 14th St pet-friendly?
No, 428 E 14th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 428 E 14th St offer parking?
No, 428 E 14th St does not offer parking.
Does 428 E 14th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 428 E 14th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 428 E 14th St have a pool?
No, 428 E 14th St does not have a pool.
Does 428 E 14th St have accessible units?
No, 428 E 14th St does not have accessible units.
Does 428 E 14th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 428 E 14th St has units with dishwashers.
