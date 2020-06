Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Newly Renovated 2 bedroom apartment located on the 4th floor in a 22-unit walk up building with onsite superintendent.

- kitchen with brand new solid oak cabinetry & granite counter tops

- high-end & large stainless steel appliances

- dark hardwood floors throughout & new ceramic tile in kitchen

- 1 queen-size bedroom and 2nd full-size bedroom off of the master

- 2 full closets and open living room

- ceramic tile bathroom

- heat and hot water included

- monthly exterminator (free of charge to tenants)

Requirements: Income must be 40x the rent with GOOD credit (700 or above). Viewings are by appointment ONLY. Please contact me today to set up your viewing session!