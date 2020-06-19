424 West 57th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors gym elevator media room range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry media room

What a FIND! Situated in the heart of Midtown and just a few blocks below Central Park is another one of our newest listings! The PRICE IS NICE and heres what you get: A bright, sunny and spacious one bedroom DUPLEX with EXTRA SPACE that can be made into a second bedroom or BONUS ROOM (art studio space or perhaps your own quarantine workout gym?)



This is a great Pre-war, five story ELEVATOR building. Theres LAUNDRY on premises and a live-in superintendent to manage the building. Theres a semi-separate kitchen with a full-size fridge, stove and wood cabinets and a newly finished MARBLE BATHROOM.

A great layout, the apartment has a queen sized bedroom, hardwood floors throughout and a beautiful EXPOSED BRICK wall!



Tons of space in the living room can accommodate a couch, desk and even a dining table!



Just a quick stroll of a few blocks finds you at Columbus Circle, Central Park and the best of shopping from Whole Foods to Time Warner center, TJMaxx and the new Nordstroms. Stroll south 10 minutes and youre in the heart of Hells Kitchen, NYs theater district with the best of restaurants and exciting bar nightlife. Super convenient, most of our tenants work too but if you need the subway all major lines are 1 block over. Living here youve basically GOT IT ALL! The listed net effective rent includes ONE MONTH FREE for the first person to apply for the apartment! Please reach out to us for more information and to schedule a Facetime VIRTUAL TOUR or to request a video but come SEE IT NOW!