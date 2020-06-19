All apartments in New York
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:19 PM

424 West 57th Street

424 West 57th Street · (917) 744-1662
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

424 West 57th Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1D · Avail. now

$2,655

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
gym
elevator
media room
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
media room
What a FIND! Situated in the heart of Midtown and just a few blocks below Central Park is another one of our newest listings! The PRICE IS NICE and heres what you get: A bright, sunny and spacious one bedroom DUPLEX with EXTRA SPACE that can be made into a second bedroom or BONUS ROOM (art studio space or perhaps your own quarantine workout gym?)

This is a great Pre-war, five story ELEVATOR building. Theres LAUNDRY on premises and a live-in superintendent to manage the building. Theres a semi-separate kitchen with a full-size fridge, stove and wood cabinets and a newly finished MARBLE BATHROOM.
A great layout, the apartment has a queen sized bedroom, hardwood floors throughout and a beautiful EXPOSED BRICK wall!

Tons of space in the living room can accommodate a couch, desk and even a dining table!

Just a quick stroll of a few blocks finds you at Columbus Circle, Central Park and the best of shopping from Whole Foods to Time Warner center, TJMaxx and the new Nordstroms. Stroll south 10 minutes and youre in the heart of Hells Kitchen, NYs theater district with the best of restaurants and exciting bar nightlife. Super convenient, most of our tenants work too but if you need the subway all major lines are 1 block over. Living here youve basically GOT IT ALL! The listed net effective rent includes ONE MONTH FREE for the first person to apply for the apartment! Please reach out to us for more information and to schedule a Facetime VIRTUAL TOUR or to request a video but come SEE IT NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 West 57th Street have any available units?
424 West 57th Street has a unit available for $2,655 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 424 West 57th Street have?
Some of 424 West 57th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 West 57th Street currently offering any rent specials?
424 West 57th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 West 57th Street pet-friendly?
No, 424 West 57th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 424 West 57th Street offer parking?
No, 424 West 57th Street does not offer parking.
Does 424 West 57th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 424 West 57th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 West 57th Street have a pool?
No, 424 West 57th Street does not have a pool.
Does 424 West 57th Street have accessible units?
No, 424 West 57th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 424 West 57th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 424 West 57th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
