Last updated July 2 2020 at 8:26 AM

424 E 9TH ST.

424 East 9th Street · (212) 228-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

424 East 9th Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2 bedroom apartment with balcony available for August 1st occupancy. Accented by hardwood floors and exposed brick walls, the apartment also features a marble bathroom, granite kitchen with a dishwasher and in unit laundry. Located in the East Village just steps from some of the cities best restaurants and nightlife. Short walk to 6, N, R, & L trains, and down the street form M15, M14A & M8 busses.Please contact office for appointment. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation not an indication of size or layout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 E 9TH ST. have any available units?
424 E 9TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 424 E 9TH ST. have?
Some of 424 E 9TH ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 E 9TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
424 E 9TH ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 E 9TH ST. pet-friendly?
No, 424 E 9TH ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 424 E 9TH ST. offer parking?
No, 424 E 9TH ST. does not offer parking.
Does 424 E 9TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 424 E 9TH ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 E 9TH ST. have a pool?
No, 424 E 9TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 424 E 9TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 424 E 9TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 424 E 9TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 424 E 9TH ST. has units with dishwashers.
