424 E 9TH ST.

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

2 bedroom apartment with balcony available for August 1st occupancy. Accented by hardwood floors and exposed brick walls, the apartment also features a marble bathroom, granite kitchen with a dishwasher and in unit laundry. Located in the East Village just steps from some of the cities best restaurants and nightlife. Short walk to 6, N, R, & L trains, and down the street form M15, M14A & M8 busses.Please contact office for appointment. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation not an indication of size or layout.