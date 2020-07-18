All apartments in New York
422 East 9th Street
422 East 9th Street

422 East 9th Street · (954) 701-0662
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

422 East 9th Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
NO FEE!This BRIGHT and BEAUTIFUL two-bedroom apartment is available for June 1st occupancy. Accented by hardwood floors and exposed brick walls, this RENOVATED apartment also features a marble bathroom, granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher and LAUNDRY IN UNIT!Located in the East Village just steps from some of the cities best restaurants and nightlife, including Good Beer, Tinks, and St Marks Place. Short walk to 6, N, R, & L trains, and down the street form M15, M14A & M8 busses.Contact Daniel TODAY to schedule a viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 East 9th Street have any available units?
422 East 9th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 422 East 9th Street have?
Some of 422 East 9th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 422 East 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
422 East 9th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 East 9th Street pet-friendly?
No, 422 East 9th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 422 East 9th Street offer parking?
No, 422 East 9th Street does not offer parking.
Does 422 East 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 422 East 9th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 East 9th Street have a pool?
No, 422 East 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 422 East 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 422 East 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 422 East 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 422 East 9th Street has units with dishwashers.
