422 East 9th Street

NO FEE!This BRIGHT and BEAUTIFUL two-bedroom apartment is available for June 1st occupancy. Accented by hardwood floors and exposed brick walls, this RENOVATED apartment also features a marble bathroom, granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher and LAUNDRY IN UNIT!Located in the East Village just steps from some of the cities best restaurants and nightlife, including Good Beer, Tinks, and St Marks Place. Short walk to 6, N, R, & L trains, and down the street form M15, M14A & M8 busses.Contact Daniel TODAY to schedule a viewing!