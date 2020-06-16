All apartments in New York
422 East 72nd Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

422 East 72nd Street

422 East 72nd Street · (212) 570-2641
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

422 East 72nd Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4-DE · Avail. now

$20,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
pool
garage
lobby
sauna
yoga
Apartment 4DE offers spacious living and dining rooms leading directly to an incredible huge private 2,400 square foot terrace. The residence features a modern gourmet kitchen with adjoining breakfast room and den. The apartment has been fully renovated featuring designer upgrades with custom wood paneling, solid wood doors, and built in closests throughout. The foorplan provides amazing indoor/outdoor entertaining space as well as complete privacy and quiet in the separate bedroom wing. 2 zone central AC, full size Miele Washer/Dryer and excellent light complete this wonderful home.

The Oxford Condominium is a white glove Emery Roth designed full service building. The lobby recently underwent a full and very sophisticated renovation. The building's amazing amenities include an excellent full time doorman and concierge, a residents lounge with catering kitchen, fitness center with sauna, yoga and locker room, children's playroom and a pool. Outdoor amenities include a sundeck, jungle gym, basketball court and parking garage. This building is pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 East 72nd Street have any available units?
422 East 72nd Street has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 422 East 72nd Street have?
Some of 422 East 72nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 422 East 72nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
422 East 72nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 East 72nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 422 East 72nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 422 East 72nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 422 East 72nd Street does offer parking.
Does 422 East 72nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 422 East 72nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 East 72nd Street have a pool?
Yes, 422 East 72nd Street has a pool.
Does 422 East 72nd Street have accessible units?
No, 422 East 72nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 422 East 72nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 422 East 72nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
