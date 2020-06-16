422 East 72nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse concierge doorman gym parking pool garage lobby sauna yoga

Apartment 4DE offers spacious living and dining rooms leading directly to an incredible huge private 2,400 square foot terrace. The residence features a modern gourmet kitchen with adjoining breakfast room and den. The apartment has been fully renovated featuring designer upgrades with custom wood paneling, solid wood doors, and built in closests throughout. The foorplan provides amazing indoor/outdoor entertaining space as well as complete privacy and quiet in the separate bedroom wing. 2 zone central AC, full size Miele Washer/Dryer and excellent light complete this wonderful home.



The Oxford Condominium is a white glove Emery Roth designed full service building. The lobby recently underwent a full and very sophisticated renovation. The building's amazing amenities include an excellent full time doorman and concierge, a residents lounge with catering kitchen, fitness center with sauna, yoga and locker room, children's playroom and a pool. Outdoor amenities include a sundeck, jungle gym, basketball court and parking garage. This building is pet friendly.