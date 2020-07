Amenities

Book your appointment today!Rent stabilized lease...One flight up front facing charming Upper East Side spacious light and airy studio. Located on a quiet tree-lined street and conveniently located by all essentials of shops, restaurants, laundry and supermarkets. A quick 10 minute will take you to the 6 and Q line subways and bus M15. The main living area features high ceilings, 2 closets and large north-facing windows and hardwood floors throughout. The layout works for all your gear including that important office space. Featuring a separate kitchen with a pass-through window. The expansive hallway leading to the full bathroom is perfect shelving and contains a closet for extra storage.