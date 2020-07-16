All apartments in New York
Last updated July 1 2020 at 8:19 AM

420 East 58th Street

420 East 58th Street · (347) 512-4143
Location

420 East 58th Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

Amenities

pet friendly
elevator
doorman
courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
doorman
elevator
Located in the beautiful Sutton Place neighborhood, this perfect, 1100 square feet condominium features 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, beautiful courtyard views, and a spacious private storage.Efficient layout of the apartment welcomes you to a large living area with bay windows, formal dining area, split bedrooms, windowed bathrooms, and plenty of storage space.The full-service, pet-friendly building features an incredibly helpful staff, with a 24-hour doorman, and a live-in super.The Sutton View is a doorman building with two elevators on a tree-lined street just down the block from the East River waterfront. Transit options are plentiful: E & M trains at Lexington/53rd, N, R & W at Lexington/59th, and F & Q at Lexington/63rd. For access to Metro-North, Grand Central Station is moments away, as is the FDR and Midtown Tunnel for drivers.Nearby sights: St Patrick's Cathedral, The Plaza Hotel, Bloomingdale's, the United Nations, Roosevelt Island Tram, and of course, Central Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 East 58th Street have any available units?
420 East 58th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 East 58th Street have?
Some of 420 East 58th Street's amenities include pet friendly, elevator, and doorman. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 East 58th Street currently offering any rent specials?
420 East 58th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 East 58th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 East 58th Street is pet friendly.
Does 420 East 58th Street offer parking?
No, 420 East 58th Street does not offer parking.
Does 420 East 58th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 East 58th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 East 58th Street have a pool?
No, 420 East 58th Street does not have a pool.
Does 420 East 58th Street have accessible units?
No, 420 East 58th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 420 East 58th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 East 58th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
