420 East 58th Street

Amenities
Located in the beautiful Sutton Place neighborhood, this perfect, 1100 square feet condominium features 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, beautiful courtyard views, and a spacious private storage.Efficient layout of the apartment welcomes you to a large living area with bay windows, formal dining area, split bedrooms, windowed bathrooms, and plenty of storage space.The full-service, pet-friendly building features an incredibly helpful staff, with a 24-hour doorman, and a live-in super.The Sutton View is a doorman building with two elevators on a tree-lined street just down the block from the East River waterfront. Transit options are plentiful: E & M trains at Lexington/53rd, N, R & W at Lexington/59th, and F & Q at Lexington/63rd. For access to Metro-North, Grand Central Station is moments away, as is the FDR and Midtown Tunnel for drivers.Nearby sights: St Patrick's Cathedral, The Plaza Hotel, Bloomingdale's, the United Nations, Roosevelt Island Tram, and of course, Central Park.