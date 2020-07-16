420 East 58th Street

Amenities

pet friendly elevator doorman courtyard

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard doorman elevator

Located in the beautiful Sutton Place neighborhood, this perfect, 1100 square feet condominium features 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, beautiful courtyard views, and a spacious private storage.Efficient layout of the apartment welcomes you to a large living area with bay windows, formal dining area, split bedrooms, windowed bathrooms, and plenty of storage space.The full-service, pet-friendly building features an incredibly helpful staff, with a 24-hour doorman, and a live-in super.The Sutton View is a doorman building with two elevators on a tree-lined street just down the block from the East River waterfront. Transit options are plentiful: E & M trains at Lexington/53rd, N, R & W at Lexington/59th, and F & Q at Lexington/63rd. For access to Metro-North, Grand Central Station is moments away, as is the FDR and Midtown Tunnel for drivers.Nearby sights: St Patrick's Cathedral, The Plaza Hotel, Bloomingdale's, the United Nations, Roosevelt Island Tram, and of course, Central Park.