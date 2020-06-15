All apartments in New York
42 West 58th Street
42 West 58th Street

42 West 58th Street · (212) 498-9309
Location

42 West 58th Street, New York, NY 10019
Midtown East

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 406 · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
all utils included
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
internet access
lobby
media room
Advertised rent is for lease terms 6 months+. Also available for 3-5 month lease terms at a rate of $4,446 per month.

Welcome to AKA Central Park, delivering exceptional hotel-quality interiors and amenities with the convenience and community of an upscale, boutique residential building.

A limited selection of luxurious, furnished apartments are now available as the obvious choice for your next rental in Manhattan, and include:
- A stress-free approval process which includes consideration for international applicants without US credit
- 6-12 month+ terms with flexible renewal options
- Ease of move-in with all utilities included in the rent
- Security of a trusted global brand

Offering luxurious, furnished accommodations, residences at this flagship AKA property convey a serene, minimalist aesthetic that embraces natural materials. Choose from well-planned spacious one- and two-bedroom suites, and two luxury penthouses spanning more than 1,500 square feet. Tall ceilings and large windows create bright and airy living spaces. Modern full kitchens feature granite countertops, sleek cabinetry and stainless steel appliances, including full-size refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers and built-in microwaves. Bathrooms spoil residents with tub/shower combination, premium stone, and high-end fixtures. Premium cable, local telephone service and high-speed internet are complimentary.

Arrive at the secure building through a chic attended lobby where the on-site resident services team stands ready to attend to every need, from airport transportation to restaurant reservations. High-speed Wi-Fi, a well-equipped executive boardroom, business center with Mac workstations, relaxing lounge, modern laundry facilities, and a state-of-the-art 2,500-square-foot Technogym fitness center with personal trainers and spa services add effortless convenience and comfort. Don't forget to visit the a.cinema a private cinema for residents and the on-site a.caf, a sophisticated eatery and espresso bar serving artisan coffees, organic loose-leaf teas, breakfast, and lunch.

Located directly next to the famed Plaza Hotel and just inches from Central Park, AKA Central Park resides at the epicenter of New York City excitement. Enjoy easy access to the offices of Midtown or enjoy world-class entertainment in the Theater District or Lincoln Center. Upscale shopping and dining can be found in every direction, and transportation is effortless with multiple subway lines, the FDR and West Side Highway just minutes away.

Photos are indicative of furnishings and finishes but may be a different exposure. Please inquire for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 West 58th Street have any available units?
42 West 58th Street has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 42 West 58th Street have?
Some of 42 West 58th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 West 58th Street currently offering any rent specials?
42 West 58th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 West 58th Street pet-friendly?
No, 42 West 58th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 42 West 58th Street offer parking?
No, 42 West 58th Street does not offer parking.
Does 42 West 58th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 West 58th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 West 58th Street have a pool?
Yes, 42 West 58th Street has a pool.
Does 42 West 58th Street have accessible units?
No, 42 West 58th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 42 West 58th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 West 58th Street has units with dishwashers.
