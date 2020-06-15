42 West 58th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher all utils included stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar gym on-site laundry pool hot tub internet access lobby media room

Advertised rent is for lease terms 6 months+. Also available for 3-5 month lease terms at a rate of $4,446 per month.



Welcome to AKA Central Park, delivering exceptional hotel-quality interiors and amenities with the convenience and community of an upscale, boutique residential building.



A limited selection of luxurious, furnished apartments are now available as the obvious choice for your next rental in Manhattan, and include:

- A stress-free approval process which includes consideration for international applicants without US credit

- 6-12 month+ terms with flexible renewal options

- Ease of move-in with all utilities included in the rent

- Security of a trusted global brand



Offering luxurious, furnished accommodations, residences at this flagship AKA property convey a serene, minimalist aesthetic that embraces natural materials. Choose from well-planned spacious one- and two-bedroom suites, and two luxury penthouses spanning more than 1,500 square feet. Tall ceilings and large windows create bright and airy living spaces. Modern full kitchens feature granite countertops, sleek cabinetry and stainless steel appliances, including full-size refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers and built-in microwaves. Bathrooms spoil residents with tub/shower combination, premium stone, and high-end fixtures. Premium cable, local telephone service and high-speed internet are complimentary.



Arrive at the secure building through a chic attended lobby where the on-site resident services team stands ready to attend to every need, from airport transportation to restaurant reservations. High-speed Wi-Fi, a well-equipped executive boardroom, business center with Mac workstations, relaxing lounge, modern laundry facilities, and a state-of-the-art 2,500-square-foot Technogym fitness center with personal trainers and spa services add effortless convenience and comfort. Don't forget to visit the a.cinema a private cinema for residents and the on-site a.caf, a sophisticated eatery and espresso bar serving artisan coffees, organic loose-leaf teas, breakfast, and lunch.



Located directly next to the famed Plaza Hotel and just inches from Central Park, AKA Central Park resides at the epicenter of New York City excitement. Enjoy easy access to the offices of Midtown or enjoy world-class entertainment in the Theater District or Lincoln Center. Upscale shopping and dining can be found in every direction, and transportation is effortless with multiple subway lines, the FDR and West Side Highway just minutes away.



Photos are indicative of furnishings and finishes but may be a different exposure. Please inquire for more information.