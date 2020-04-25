42 West 126th Street

Amenities

NO FEE Brand New Luxury Rentals, Modern interior designed pre -war, gut renovated building. One bedroom with open kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, recessed lighting and central air/heat. Centrally located on 126th St where everything is within close proximity. Transportation options galore, 10 major subway lines 2/3/A/B/C/D/4/5/6, metro north and numerous bus lines close by. You don't need to leave the neighborhood and you might not want to as Marcus Garvey Park with Swimming pool, numerous restaurants, banks, a movie theater and mom and pop shops are close by. Washer/Dryer in the building. Available immediately.