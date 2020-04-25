All apartments in New York
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:37 PM

42 West 126th Street

42 West 126th Street · (212) 683-8300
Location

42 West 126th Street, New York, NY 10027
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2B · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
media room
NO FEE Brand New Luxury Rentals, Modern interior designed pre -war, gut renovated building. One bedroom with open kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, recessed lighting and central air/heat. Centrally located on 126th St where everything is within close proximity. Transportation options galore, 10 major subway lines 2/3/A/B/C/D/4/5/6, metro north and numerous bus lines close by. You don't need to leave the neighborhood and you might not want to as Marcus Garvey Park with Swimming pool, numerous restaurants, banks, a movie theater and mom and pop shops are close by. Washer/Dryer in the building. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 West 126th Street have any available units?
42 West 126th Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 42 West 126th Street have?
Some of 42 West 126th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 West 126th Street currently offering any rent specials?
42 West 126th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 West 126th Street pet-friendly?
No, 42 West 126th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 42 West 126th Street offer parking?
No, 42 West 126th Street does not offer parking.
Does 42 West 126th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42 West 126th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 West 126th Street have a pool?
Yes, 42 West 126th Street has a pool.
Does 42 West 126th Street have accessible units?
No, 42 West 126th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 42 West 126th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 42 West 126th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
