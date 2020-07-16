All apartments in New York
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

416 West 52nd Street

416 West 52nd Street · (210) 885-1767
Location

416 West 52nd Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
game room
media room
Stunning Loft style 2000 sq.ft duplex. Lease has 8 months remaining as of May 8th with 1.5 months of rent incentive. Normal monthly rent is $9,250 but with this lease incentive net effective rent for the new tenant would be $7,516.Great designed duplex, which can easily be used as a 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with a large open living space below the main floor. The kitchen has a full sized refrigerator & dishwasher, an open design concept with island that features ample counter & cabinet space that expands into the living area, overlooking the beautiful Interior Garden.Bottom floor can easily be used as a 3rd bedroom suite or huge game room/tv lounge and bar great for entertaining. Both bedrooms look out into the interior garden. Apartment has beautiful stained oak flooring throughout, a chic marbled & tiled bathroom, as well as a washer and dryer in the unit.Located in Hell's Kitchen, a vibrant neighborhood bursting with top restaurants, galleries, lively bars, Off-Broadway theaters and chic boutiques, Hell's Kitchen continues to maintain the allure of its moody and storied past. Nine 52 embodies all the beauty, mystique and edge of this classic New York City haunt, and makes it a neighborhood you'll want to call home.* Listed rent is net effective rent, based on a gross rent of $9250.00 and 1.5 Months Free

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 West 52nd Street have any available units?
416 West 52nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 416 West 52nd Street have?
Some of 416 West 52nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 West 52nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
416 West 52nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 West 52nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 416 West 52nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 416 West 52nd Street offer parking?
No, 416 West 52nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 416 West 52nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 416 West 52nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 West 52nd Street have a pool?
No, 416 West 52nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 416 West 52nd Street have accessible units?
No, 416 West 52nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 416 West 52nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 416 West 52nd Street has units with dishwashers.
