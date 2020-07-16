416 West 52nd Street

Amenities

Stunning Loft style 2000 sq.ft duplex. Lease has 8 months remaining as of May 8th with 1.5 months of rent incentive. Normal monthly rent is $9,250 but with this lease incentive net effective rent for the new tenant would be $7,516.Great designed duplex, which can easily be used as a 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with a large open living space below the main floor. The kitchen has a full sized refrigerator & dishwasher, an open design concept with island that features ample counter & cabinet space that expands into the living area, overlooking the beautiful Interior Garden.Bottom floor can easily be used as a 3rd bedroom suite or huge game room/tv lounge and bar great for entertaining. Both bedrooms look out into the interior garden. Apartment has beautiful stained oak flooring throughout, a chic marbled & tiled bathroom, as well as a washer and dryer in the unit.Located in Hell's Kitchen, a vibrant neighborhood bursting with top restaurants, galleries, lively bars, Off-Broadway theaters and chic boutiques, Hell's Kitchen continues to maintain the allure of its moody and storied past. Nine 52 embodies all the beauty, mystique and edge of this classic New York City haunt, and makes it a neighborhood you'll want to call home.* Listed rent is net effective rent, based on a gross rent of $9250.00 and 1.5 Months Free