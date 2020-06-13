416 East 71st Street

Amenities

Virtual tour available upon request.



True three bedroom featuring a spacious living room with plenty of space for your couches and entertainment center. The kitchen, open to the living room, has a dishwasher.



This unit is on the elevated first floor facing the back of the building. The apartment also features hardwood floors throughout and has a large bathroom with a tub.



