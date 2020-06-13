All apartments in New York
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:33 PM

416 East 71st Street

416 East 71st Street · (929) 398-9445
Location

416 East 71st Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$3,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Virtual tour available upon request.

True three bedroom featuring a spacious living room with plenty of space for your couches and entertainment center. The kitchen, open to the living room, has a dishwasher.

This unit is on the elevated first floor facing the back of the building. The apartment also features hardwood floors throughout and has a large bathroom with a tub.

Located in the heart of the Upper East Side, the building is only 2 blocks away from the new Q train and only a few blocks from Food Emporium, Gristedes, and several gyms. The building is a well maintained brownstone and close to Hunter College and more.,For early May move in True three bedroom featuring a spacious living room with plenty of space for your couches and entertainment center. The kitchen, open to the living room, has a dishwasher.

This unit is on the elevated first floor facing the back of the building. The apartment also features hardwood floors throughout and has a large bathroom with a tub.

Located in the heart of the Upper East Side, the building is only 2 blocks away from the new Q train and only a few blocks from Food Emporium, Gristedes, and several gyms. The building is a well maintained brownstone and close to Hunter College and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 East 71st Street have any available units?
416 East 71st Street has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 416 East 71st Street currently offering any rent specials?
416 East 71st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 East 71st Street pet-friendly?
No, 416 East 71st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 416 East 71st Street offer parking?
No, 416 East 71st Street does not offer parking.
Does 416 East 71st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 East 71st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 East 71st Street have a pool?
No, 416 East 71st Street does not have a pool.
Does 416 East 71st Street have accessible units?
No, 416 East 71st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 416 East 71st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 416 East 71st Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 416 East 71st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 416 East 71st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
