Large and bright 4 bedroom apartment steps away from Columbia University. This great apartment is located in a very quiet block away from all the noise and traffic of Manhattan. A separate eat-in kitchen with fully renovated appliances that include a stove, refrigerator and new cabinetry. A marble tiled windowed bathroom with renovated vanity sink features an oversized soaking tub. Four king size very well proportioned bedrooms complete this very generous space.This is a very well operated and clean building with Laundry in the lower level, Elevator and a gorgeous Marble lobby No building approval required !Contact us today for a showing. CARINI1062