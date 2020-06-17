414 East 78th Street

Amenities
This sunny studio is on a quiet tree lined street in the heart of the Upper East Side close to the 77th street train and new Q line subway and the crosstown bus on 79th street
Renovated Studio apartment with full Stainless steel appliances including the dishwasher and Microwave !!
2 Large windows in the living room faces to North
Laundry is in the same block
Very bright apartment
Lighting fixture
Hardwood floor
Only 3 flights walk up !
Marble Full Bathroom
pls Call , Text or Email to Ozan Yuzen to show the apt. oxford650140