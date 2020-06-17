All apartments in New York
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:20 AM

414 East 78th Street

414 East 78th Street · No Longer Available
Location

414 East 78th Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Amenities

Property Amenities
This sunny studio is on a quiet tree lined street in the heart of the Upper East Side close to the 77th street train and new Q line subway and the crosstown bus on 79th street

Renovated Studio apartment with full Stainless steel appliances including the dishwasher and Microwave !!

2 Large windows in the living room faces to North

Laundry is in the same block

Very bright apartment

Lighting fixture

Hardwood floor

Only 3 flights walk up !

Marble Full Bathroom

pls Call , Text or Email to Ozan Yuzen to show the apt. oxford650140

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 East 78th Street have any available units?
414 East 78th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 414 East 78th Street have?
Some of 414 East 78th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 414 East 78th Street currently offering any rent specials?
414 East 78th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 East 78th Street pet-friendly?
No, 414 East 78th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 414 East 78th Street offer parking?
No, 414 East 78th Street does not offer parking.
Does 414 East 78th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 414 East 78th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 East 78th Street have a pool?
No, 414 East 78th Street does not have a pool.
Does 414 East 78th Street have accessible units?
No, 414 East 78th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 414 East 78th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 414 East 78th Street has units with dishwashers.
