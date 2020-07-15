41 Spring Street

Amenities

recently renovated courtyard furnished

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard

NO BROKER FEE - NO MOVING FEE - NO APPLICATION FEEFULLY FURNISHED 1 BEDROOM - Available July 1, 2020Located in the heart of Nolita, this recently renovated, beautiful, one bedroom comes fully furnished. The building is accessible through a common courtyard and it faces the back for more tranquility. It's a walk-up with only 2 apartments per floor. This unit is located on the 4th floor walk-up (small stairs). This apartment is conveniently located at walking distance from trendy Soho and Noho with all the best restaurants (Tartinery, Sant Ambroeus Soho or Jack's Wife Frieda ) and stores. In terms of transportation, there is a subway station one block away from the apartment, the 6 train and you can have access to the N,R,W,Q,B,D, F and M subway lines by walking few blocks further. NO BOARD APPROVAL, immediate move-in.