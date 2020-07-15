All apartments in New York
41 Spring Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:08 PM

41 Spring Street

41 Spring Street · (646) 239-5488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

41 Spring Street, New York, NY 10012
NoLita

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4AR · Avail. now

$3,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
courtyard
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
NO BROKER FEE - NO MOVING FEE - NO APPLICATION FEEFULLY FURNISHED 1 BEDROOM - Available July 1, 2020Located in the heart of Nolita, this recently renovated, beautiful, one bedroom comes fully furnished. The building is accessible through a common courtyard and it faces the back for more tranquility. It's a walk-up with only 2 apartments per floor. This unit is located on the 4th floor walk-up (small stairs). This apartment is conveniently located at walking distance from trendy Soho and Noho with all the best restaurants (Tartinery, Sant Ambroeus Soho or Jack's Wife Frieda ) and stores. In terms of transportation, there is a subway station one block away from the apartment, the 6 train and you can have access to the N,R,W,Q,B,D, F and M subway lines by walking few blocks further. NO BOARD APPROVAL, immediate move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 Spring Street have any available units?
41 Spring Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 41 Spring Street currently offering any rent specials?
41 Spring Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Spring Street pet-friendly?
No, 41 Spring Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 41 Spring Street offer parking?
No, 41 Spring Street does not offer parking.
Does 41 Spring Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 Spring Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Spring Street have a pool?
No, 41 Spring Street does not have a pool.
Does 41 Spring Street have accessible units?
No, 41 Spring Street does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Spring Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 41 Spring Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 41 Spring Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 41 Spring Street does not have units with air conditioning.
