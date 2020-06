Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

This quintessential 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo is located in Manhattan's most prestigious shopping, cultural and business districts. It is just steps away from New York's iconic landmarks as Moma, Central Park and Rockefeller Center. This delightful apartment offers high-beamed ceilings and a spacious private outdoor deck while providing an intimate ambiance in the center of the city. It was completely renovated with new hardwood floors and high-end appliances when it was converted to a condominium in 2006. A true gem in one of the most desirable locations in the city.